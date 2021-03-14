Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Xiaomi Corporation    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/12
22.75 HKD   +4.12%
06:37aXIAOMI  : Voluntary announcement - litigation
PU
03/13XIAOMI  : Wins Court Ruling Halting U.S. Investment Ban -- Update
DJ
03/12XIAOMI  : Wins Court Ruling Halting U.S. Investment Ban
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xiaomi : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LITIGATION

03/14/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

XIAOMI CORPORATION 小米集團

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LITIGATION

This announcement is made by Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated January 15, 2021 and January 31, 2021. As the Company previously announced, the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") designated the Company as a "Communist Chinese Military Company" ("CCMC") under the Executive Order 13959, issued by former U.S. president Trump. On January 29, 2021 (Eastern Standard Time), the Company filed proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (the "Court") against, amongst others, the DoD and the U.S. Treasury to request the Court to declare the designation illegal and that it be reversed.

The Company is pleased to announce that on March 12, 2021 at 4:59 pm (Eastern Standard Time), the Court granted a preliminary injunction thereby enjoining the implementation and enforcement of the designation of the Company as a CCMC. Pursuant to the injunctive relief granted, the Court removed, with immediate effect, the restriction on U.S. persons to purchase securities of the Company and the requirement on U.S. persons to divest their holdings.

The Company reiterates that it is a publicly traded and independently operated and managed corporation that offers consumer electronics products solely for civilian use.

The Company believes that the decisions of designating it as a CCMC are arbitrary and capricious, and the judge agrees. The Company will continue to request that the court permanently remove the designation.

Xiaomi is a young and energetic technology company. Over the years, the Company has offered amazing consumer electronics products such as smartphones and smart TVs with honest prices to consumers all over the world. The Company is committed to working with its global partners to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Xiaomi Corporation

Lei Jun Chairman

Hong Kong, March 14, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Lin Bin as Vice-Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Chew Shou Zi as Executive Director, Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Prof. Tong Wai Cheung Timothy and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 10:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
06:37aXIAOMI  : Voluntary announcement - litigation
PU
03/13XIAOMI  : Wins Court Ruling Halting U.S. Investment Ban -- Update
DJ
03/12XIAOMI  : Wins Court Ruling Halting U.S. Investment Ban
DJ
03/12XIAOMI  : Court ruling suspends U.S. ban on investment in Xiaomi
RE
03/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba faces heavy fine, good news for Boeing
03/1236KR  : AMTD International, 36Kr Holdings and Xiaomi's Airstar Digital to Establ..
MT
03/12Hong Kong Hang Seng Sags 2.2% On Beijing Outlook, Hong Kong COVID-19 Outbreak..
MT
03/12Hong Kong stocks end week lower on Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
03/12HANG SENG  : Hong Kong Stocks Snap Three-Day Gains; Xiaomi Shares Jump 4%
MT
03/12XIAOMI  : stocks soar over share buyback plans
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 249 B 38 195 M 38 195 M
Net income 2020 13 461 M 2 068 M 2 068 M
Net cash 2020 37 102 M 5 701 M 5 701 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 480 B 73 766 M 73 804 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 881
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 24,53 CNY
Last Close Price 19,07 CNY
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-31.48%73 766
APPLE INC.-8.77%2 031 863
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.22%487 542
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.06%18 951
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.22%986
FOCUSRITE PLC2.79%890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ