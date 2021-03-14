Xiaomi : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LITIGATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LITIGATION

This announcement is made by Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated January 15, 2021 and January 31, 2021. As the Company previously announced, the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") designated the Company as a "Communist Chinese Military Company" ("CCMC") under the Executive Order 13959, issued by former U.S. president Trump. On January 29, 2021 (Eastern Standard Time), the Company filed proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (the "Court") against, amongst others, the DoD and the U.S. Treasury to request the Court to declare the designation illegal and that it be reversed.

The Company is pleased to announce that on March 12, 2021 at 4:59 pm (Eastern Standard Time), the Court granted a preliminary injunction thereby enjoining the implementation and enforcement of the designation of the Company as a CCMC. Pursuant to the injunctive relief granted, the Court removed, with immediate effect, the restriction on U.S. persons to purchase securities of the Company and the requirement on U.S. persons to divest their holdings.

The Company reiterates that it is a publicly traded and independently operated and managed corporation that offers consumer electronics products solely for civilian use.

The Company believes that the decisions of designating it as a CCMC are arbitrary and capricious, and the judge agrees. The Company will continue to request that the court permanently remove the designation.

Xiaomi is a young and energetic technology company. Over the years, the Company has offered amazing consumer electronics products such as smartphones and smart TVs with honest prices to consumers all over the world. The Company is committed to working with its global partners to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

