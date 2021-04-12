Log in
XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
Xiaomi : launches “Night & Day”, a mobile filmmaking campaign inspired by Mi 11 series

04/12/2021 | 10:51am EDT
Xiaomi Studios teams up with with U.S cinematographer Eric Giovon to present the short film Night & Day

Beijing, CHINA, April 12, 2021 - Xiaomi Studios, a filmmaking initiative created by Xiaomi Global, launched today a mobile filmmaking campaign titled 'Night & Day'. With this campaign, Xiaomi Studios wants to convey the message that in a time of movie theatre closures and the consumer behavior shift to online streaming, mobile filmmaking can be an evolution of cinematic art and a tribute to it.

'Night & Day' isn't just about capturing your world, but also about creating and discovering new ones with the Mi 11 series. Inspired by the cutting-edge video night mode technology found on the smartphone series, the campaign wants to show that it's now possible to capture worlds that were impossible to capture in the past.

Xiaomi Studios teamed up with US cinematographer Eric Giovon, known for his work on Malabar Run, Liar's Pendulum, and Crowning Glory: A Psycho Thriller, on an eponymous short film called Night & Day. The short film acts as both a cinematic kickoff of the entire campaign, as well as a commentary on the massive changes taking place in the film world, summed up in its tagline: 'Movie Magic Never Ends.'

Paying homage to cult classic movies, the short film Night & Day tackles such themes as pre-pandemic nostalgia and the waning of traditional cinema. Set in New York, Night & Day follows the protagonist who laments the end of his local movie theatre but then rediscovers the magic of cinema on one magical night in an unexpected way, finally coming to the realization that amid our changing, uncertain world, the movie magic he grew up on and loves will always live on, just in different ways.

The short film Night & Day beautifully captures two different worlds - one grounded in reality and another part of a nostalgic farewell - highlighting the infinite possibilities made possible by the Mi 11 series.

The short film Night & Day will be released on April 13th via social media platforms of Xiaomi Global, and the campaign will run until the end of April.


About Xiaomi Studios

Xiaomi Studios is a filmmaking initiative created by Xiaomi Global. It is a platform for talented 'Mi Creators' from around the world, built on the company's mission of 'Innovation for Everyone' and providing an opportunity to unleash their creativity via mobile filmmaking.


About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi ranked 3rd globally in terms of smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 324.8million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to 2019. It also ranked 7th among internet companies.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 249 B 38 005 M 38 005 M
Net income 2020 13 445 M 2 054 M 2 054 M
Net cash 2020 36 629 M 5 596 M 5 596 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 528 B 80 509 M 80 604 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 22 074
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 25,17 CNY
Last Close Price 21,65 CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-22.59%82 930
APPLE INC.0.23%2 232 733
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.21%500 531
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.62%18 507
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.87%982
HTC CORPORATION2.44%907
