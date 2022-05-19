Xiaomi's Q1 revenue falls 4.6% due to COVID, supply chain disruptions

SHENZHEN, China, May 19 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker
Xiaomi Corp reported a fall in first-quarter revenue
as COVID-19 controls and lockdowns bit into demand in China
while broader economic headwinds affected sales overseas.
Revenue in the quarter ending March 31 dropped to 73.35
billion yuan ($10.85 billion) from 76.88 billion and fell short
of the 74.3 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.
Smartphone shipments fell 22.1% to 38.5 million units in the
quarter, Xiaomi said in a statement on Thursday.
Adjusted net profit fell to 2.85 billion yuan from 6.09
billion a year earlier.
The company, which generates the vast majority of its
revenue from selling mobile handsets, said smartphone revenue
fell to 45.8 billion yuan in the quarter.
($1 = 6.7594 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by David Kirton; editing by Jason Neely)