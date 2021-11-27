Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles - Beijing govt

11/27/2021 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp will build a plant that can produce 300,000 vehicles annually in Beijing for its electric vehicle unit, authorities in the capital said on Saturday.

The plant will be constructed in two phases and Xiaomi will also built its auto unit's headquarters, sales and research offices in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, the government-backed economic development agency Beijing E-Town said on its official WeChat account.

Beijing E-Town said it anticipated the plant reaching mass production in 2024, a goal announced by Xiaomi's Chief Executive Lei Jun in October.

In March, Xiaomi said it would commit to investing $10 billion in a new electric car division over 10 years. The company completed the business registration of its EV unit in late August.

The company has been opening thousands of stores to spur domestic sales growth for its smartphone business but eventually intends to use these shops as a channel for its plans to sell electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
03:49aXiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles - Beijing go..
RE
11/26China central bank gives go-ahead to credit-scoring venture backed by Ant, state firms
RE
11/26China c.bank gives go-ahead to credit-scoring venture backed by Ant, state firms
RE
11/24China’s Domestic Smartphone Shipments Rebound in October
MT
11/24Viomi Technology Swings to Q3 Adjusted Loss, Revenue Declines
MT
11/24Hong Kong Hang Seng Edges Forward 0.1% Despite Property, Tech Weakness
MT
11/24Hong Kong shares gain on Meituan, AIA boost
RE
11/24Gartner Says Global Smartphone Sales Declined 6.8% in Third Quarter of 2021
AQ
11/24China stocks slip as new energy, agriculture firms weigh
RE
11/23Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XIAOMI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 324 B 50 727 M 50 727 M
Net income 2021 21 863 M 3 420 M 3 420 M
Net cash 2021 66 217 M 10 359 M 10 359 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 388 B 60 764 M 60 769 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 26 110
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 15,62 CNY
Average target price 23,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.59%60 764
APPLE INC.18.18%2 572 687
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD20.54%23 244
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.65%21 686
FIH MOBILE LIMITED22.11%1 191
DORO AB (PUBL)35.76%167