General Meetings: Notice Of Meeting

|
Type of Meeting
|
General
|
Indicator
|
Notice of Meeting
|
Description
|
NOTICE OF THE TWELFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
Date of Meeting
|
23 Dec 2021
|
Time
|
10:00 AM
|
Venue(s)
|
Virtual online meeting platform
Online meeting platform via TIIH Online website
at https://tiih.online or https://tiih.com.my
(Domain registration number with MYNIC: D1A282781)
Malaysia
|
Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors
|
16 Dec 2021
Resolutions
|
1. For Information
|
Description
|
To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and of the Group and the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon for the financial year ended 30 June 2021
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Information Only
|
|
2. Ordinary Resolution 1
|
Description
|
To approve the payment of Directors fees of up to RMB600,000 for the financial year ended 30 June 2021
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
3. Ordinary Resolution 2
|
Description
|
To approve the payment of Directors Benefits of up to RMB100,000 for the period from 12th AGM until Thirteenth Annual General Meeting
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
4. Ordinary Resolution 3
|
Description
|
To re-elect Ding PengWan, the Director who retires pursuant to Bye-Law 86 of the Companys Bye-Laws
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
5. Ordinary Resolution 4
|
Description
|
To re-elect Zhu GuoHe, the Director who retires pursuant to Bye-Law 86 of the Companys Bye-Laws
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
6. Ordinary Resolution 5
|
Description
|
To re-elect Ho Pui Hold, the Director who retire pursuant to Bye-Law 85(6) of the Companys Bye-Laws
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
7. Ordinary Resolution 6
|
Description
|
To re-appoint Messrs Russell Bedford LC & Company, as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
8. Ordinary Resolution 7
|
Description
|
Proposed continuation of Zhu GuoHe in office as Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
|
9. Ordinary Resolution 8
|
Description
|
Proposed continuation of Woon Yeow Thong in office as Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Shareholder's Action
|
For Voting
|
Please refer attachment below.
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
|
Stock Name
|
XDL
|
Date Announced
|
28 Oct 2021
|
Category
|
General Meeting
|
Reference Number
|
GMA-28102021-00063
|
Corporate Action ID
|
MY211028MEET0063
Attachments
-
12th_AGM_Notice_FINAL.pdf (Size: 187,996 bytes)
