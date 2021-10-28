General Meetings: Notice Of Meeting

1. For Information

Description To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and of the Group and the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon for the financial year ended 30 June 2021

Shareholder's Action For Information Only

2. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description To approve the payment of Directors fees of up to RMB600,000 for the financial year ended 30 June 2021

Shareholder's Action For Voting

3. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description To approve the payment of Directors Benefits of up to RMB100,000 for the period from 12th AGM until Thirteenth Annual General Meeting

Shareholder's Action For Voting

4. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description To re-elect Ding PengWan, the Director who retires pursuant to Bye-Law 86 of the Companys Bye-Laws

Shareholder's Action For Voting

5. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description To re-elect Zhu GuoHe, the Director who retires pursuant to Bye-Law 86 of the Companys Bye-Laws

Shareholder's Action For Voting

6. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description To re-elect Ho Pui Hold, the Director who retire pursuant to Bye-Law 85(6) of the Companys Bye-Laws

Shareholder's Action For Voting

7. Ordinary Resolution 6

Description To re-appoint Messrs Russell Bedford LC & Company, as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration

Shareholder's Action For Voting

8. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description Proposed continuation of Zhu GuoHe in office as Independent Non-Executive Director

Shareholder's Action For Voting

9. Ordinary Resolution 8

Description Proposed continuation of Woon Yeow Thong in office as Independent Non-Executive Director