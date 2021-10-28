Log in
    XDL   BMG9828L1072

XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD

(XDL)
General Meetings: Notice Of Meeting

10/28/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
Type of Meeting General
Indicator Notice of Meeting
Description NOTICE OF THE TWELFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Date of Meeting 23 Dec 2021
Time 10:00 AM
Venue(s) Virtual online meeting platform
Online meeting platform via TIIH Online website
at https://tiih.online or https://tiih.com.my
(Domain registration number with MYNIC: D1A282781)
Malaysia
Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors 16 Dec 2021

Resolutions

1. For Information

Description To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and of the Group and the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon for the financial year ended 30 June 2021
Shareholder's Action For Information Only

2. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description To approve the payment of Directors fees of up to RMB600,000 for the financial year ended 30 June 2021
Shareholder's Action For Voting

3. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description To approve the payment of Directors Benefits of up to RMB100,000 for the period from 12th AGM until Thirteenth Annual General Meeting
Shareholder's Action For Voting

4. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description To re-elect Ding PengWan, the Director who retires pursuant to Bye-Law 86 of the Companys Bye-Laws
Shareholder's Action For Voting

5. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description To re-elect Zhu GuoHe, the Director who retires pursuant to Bye-Law 86 of the Companys Bye-Laws
Shareholder's Action For Voting

6. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description To re-elect Ho Pui Hold, the Director who retire pursuant to Bye-Law 85(6) of the Companys Bye-Laws
Shareholder's Action For Voting

7. Ordinary Resolution 6

Description To re-appoint Messrs Russell Bedford LC & Company, as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration
Shareholder's Action For Voting

8. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description Proposed continuation of Zhu GuoHe in office as Independent Non-Executive Director
Shareholder's Action For Voting

9. Ordinary Resolution 8

Description Proposed continuation of Woon Yeow Thong in office as Independent Non-Executive Director
Shareholder's Action For Voting

Please refer attachment below.

Announcement Info

Company Name XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
Stock Name XDL
Date Announced 28 Oct 2021
Category General Meeting
Reference Number GMA-28102021-00063
Corporate Action ID MY211028MEET0063

Attachments

  1. 12th_AGM_Notice_FINAL.pdf (Size: 187,996 bytes)

Disclaimer

Xidelang Holdings Ltd published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 392 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net income 2021 -34,6 M -5,41 M -5,41 M
Net cash 2021 834 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
Managers and Directors
Peng Peng Ding CEO, Managing Director & NonIndependent Director
Li Hong Ding Executive Chairman
Peng Wan Ding COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Guo He Zhu Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Nyen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD-35.71%20
PUMA SE15.90%18 401
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION32.63%10 410
CROCS, INC.142.39%8 938
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%4 995
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED61.80%4 401