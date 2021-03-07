Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  XiDeLang Holdings Ltd

XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD

(XDL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proposed Disposals Of: (1) The Entire Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of Sync Co., Ltd., LB Koh Co., Ltd., And e-Holidays Co., Ltd; And (2) 50% Of The Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of LifeBrandz USA, Inc. - Partial Completion Of The Proposed Disposals

03/07/2021 | 07:00pm EDT
Proposed Disposals of:

(1) The Entire Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital of Sync Co., Ltd., LB Koh Co., Ltd., And E-Holidays Co., Ltd; and

(2) 50% Of The Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital of Lifebrandz USA, Inc.

- Partial Completion of The Proposed Disposals

Please refer to the attached.

Disclaimer

Xidelang Holdings Ltd published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 418 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
Net income 2020 23,1 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
Net cash 2020 850 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 234 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,26x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
XiDeLang Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peng Peng Ding CEO, Managing Director & NonIndependent Director
Li Hong Ding Executive Chairman
Peng Wan Ding COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Guo He Zhu Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Nyen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD0.00%33
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-1.46%41 111
PUMA SE-3.47%15 701
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION18.10%9 672
CROCS, INC.30.23%5 549
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED16.23%3 839
