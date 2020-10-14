XiDeLang : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares
10/14/2020 | 11:20pm EDT
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
No
Types of corporate proposal
ESOS
Details of corporate proposal
Exercise of ESOS
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
40,609,900
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0500
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
U.S. Dollar (USD) 0.001
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
2,116,225,664
Issued Share Capital ($$)
U.S. Dollar (USD) 2,116,225.664
Listing Date
15 Oct 2020
Announcement Info
Company Name
XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
Stock Name
XDL
Date Announced
14 Oct 2020
Category
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number
ALA-14102020-00001
Disclaimer
Xidelang Holdings Ltd published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 03:19:09 UTC
