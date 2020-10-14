Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  XiDeLang Holdings Ltd    XDL   BMG9828L1072

XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD

(XDL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XiDeLang : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 11:20pm EDT

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal ESOS
Details of corporate proposal Exercise of ESOS
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 40,609,900
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0500
Par Value($$) (if applicable) U.S. Dollar (USD) 0.001

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 2,116,225,664
Issued Share Capital ($$) U.S. Dollar (USD) 2,116,225.664
Listing Date 15 Oct 2020

Announcement Info

Company Name XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
Stock Name XDL
Date Announced 14 Oct 2020
Category Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number ALA-14102020-00001

Disclaimer

Xidelang Holdings Ltd published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 03:19:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
10/14XIDELANG : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares
PU
10/11XIDELANG : Offer Of Options Under The Employees Share Option Scheme For Eligible..
PU
09/10XIDELANG : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision Of Shares
PU
09/03XIDELANG : Offer Of Options Under The Employees' Share Option Scheme For Eligibl..
PU
08/31XIDELANG : Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/06/2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 474 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
Net cash 2019 836 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 206 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
XiDeLang Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peng Peng Ding CEO, Managing Director & NonIndependent Director
Li Hong Ding Executive Chairman
Peng Wan Ding COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Guo He Zhu Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Nyen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD-52.17%28
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED25.45%30 521
PUMA SE20.32%14 014
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION51.66%7 099
ALPARGATAS S.A.21.30%3 911
CROCS, INC.16.52%3 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group