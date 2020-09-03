XiDeLang : Offer Of Options Under The Employees' Share Option Scheme For Eligible Directors and Employees Of Xdl And Its Subsidiaries 0 09/03/2020 | 11:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Description XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD ('THE COMPANY' OR 'XDL') - OFFER OF OPTIONS UNDER THE EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME FOR ELIGIBLE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES OF XDL AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Pursuant to Paragraph 9.19(51) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, the Board of Directors of XDL wishes to announce that the following options had been offered to the Eligible Employees of XDL and its subsidiaries: Date of offer 3 September 2020 Exercise price of options offered RM0.0653 per share Number of options offered 270,732,400 Market price of XDL's shares on the date of offer RM0.07 (closing price as at 3 September 2020) Number of options offered to each Director of XDL and its subsidiaries and Person connected to Directors of XDL N/A Vesting period of the options offered For the period of five (5) years until the expiry of the employees' share option scheme on 2 September 2025 if no extension of the scheme is provided This announcement is dated 3 September 2020. Announcement Info Company Name XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD Stock Name XDL Date Announced 03 Sep 2020 Category General Announcement for PLC Reference Number GA1-03092020-00048 Attachments Original document

