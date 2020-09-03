Log in
XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD

(XDL)
XiDeLang : Offer Of Options Under The Employees' Share Option Scheme For Eligible Directors and Employees Of Xdl And Its Subsidiaries

09/03/2020 | 11:15pm EDT
Type Announcement
Subject OTHERS
Description

XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD ('THE COMPANY' OR 'XDL') - OFFER OF OPTIONS UNDER THE EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME FOR ELIGIBLE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES OF XDL AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Pursuant to Paragraph 9.19(51) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, the Board of Directors of XDL wishes to announce that the following options had been offered to the Eligible Employees of XDL and its subsidiaries:

Date of offer

3 September 2020

Exercise price of options offered

RM0.0653 per share

Number of options offered

270,732,400

Market price of XDL's shares on the date of offer

RM0.07 (closing price as at 3 September 2020)

Number of options offered to each Director of XDL and its subsidiaries and Person connected to Directors of XDL

N/A

Vesting period of the options offered

For the period of five (5) years until the expiry of the employees' share option scheme on 2 September 2025 if no extension of the scheme is provided

This announcement is dated 3 September 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD
Stock Name XDL
Date Announced 03 Sep 2020
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-03092020-00048

Disclaimer

Xidelang Holdings Ltd published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 03:14:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 474 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net cash 2019 836 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 209 M 30,4 M 30,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Peng Peng Ding CEO, Managing Director & NonIndependent Director
Li Hong Ding Executive Chairman
Peng Wan Ding COO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Guo He Zhu Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Nyen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIDELANG HOLDINGS LTD-39.13%33
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED12.04%27 849
PUMA SE3.47%12 584
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION17.40%5 818
ALPARGATAS S.A.12.74%3 848
CROCS, INC.-1.72%2 777
