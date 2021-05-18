Xigem Technologies Comments on the State of Remote Work

Vast majority of employees prefer to work from home at least some of the time

Most companies are expected to offer a hybrid work model

Adoption of new technologies is key to unlocking potential productivity gains and effectively managing remote resources

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today provided details on the state of remote work, one of the key market applications in which the Company is focusing the commercialization of its patented and patent pending iAgent technology.

More than one year after a large segment of the global workforce made a sudden transition to working remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics show that "work from home" or "work from anywhere" options will become a mainstay for many companies. Recent published reports have included:

A study of 209,000 people in 190 countries by Boston Consulting Group and The Network found that 89% of respondents worldwide now prefer to work from home at least occasionally. The preference was strongest among digital and knowledge-based workers, among whom 70% have worked remotely on a full or partial basis during COVID-19. [1]

A survey of U.S. workers by Prudential found that 68% believe a hybrid workplace model allowing at least one day of remote work per week is ideal; the figure is 87% among those who have been working remotely during the pandemic. Of the current remote workers surveyed, 42% say they will look for a new job if their current company does not continue to offer remote work options long term. [2]

An academic study based on a poll of 30,000 U.S. workers concludes that the shift towards working from home will lift productivity in the U.S. economy by 5%, mostly due to savings in commuting time, and also driven by the rapid adoption of new technology. [3]

A Forrester analyst anticipates that approximately 60% of companies will offer a hybrid work model allowing people to split their work between the office and home. [4]

Major companies such as Ford, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle and Shopify have publicly committed to allowing employees to continue to work from home at least some of the time. [5]

Job listings that mention remote working as a perk have doubled in the past year, suggesting it is considered to be a beneficial recruiting tool. [6]

Pew Research recently found that more than 30% of teleworkers acknowledged they have experienced difficulties in areas like staying motivated or completing work without interruptions, indicating that there are significant management challenges to be overcome.[7]

"There is no question that the way in which people work has experienced a fundamental shift, and that businesses and organizations have adapted to the new realities by employing technology to support their growth," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. "Our iAgent software coupled with our stated objective of aggregating technologies for the remote economy ideally positions Xigem to help organizations manage their teams, customers and clients across geographies and market sectors. We are actively pursuing customer opportunities, and expect that the remote management of human assets will prove to be among the key pillars of our strategy."

Xigem's core technology is iAgent, a U.S. patented and Canadian patent pending cloud-based technology that will provide organizations with the infrastructure necessary to manage employees, assets and operations remotely. iAgent can be tailored for businesses to enable them to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while seamlessly integrating with most CRM and ERP systems to profitably optimize the consumer, treatment seeker and learning experience.

The Company recently announced that is has three projects underway to develop remote technology platforms for customers in the insurance and consumer packaged goods verticals, and is actively pursuing other opportunities while it enhances its technology.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

iAgent is a mobile, geo-targeted customer acquisition and retention application. iAgent will match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers and students in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while integrating with most CRM and ERP systems. For consumers, treatment seekers and students, iAgent remotely enables fulfilment and engagement with the everyday goods and services they demand.

