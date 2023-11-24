Xigem Technologies Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.289552 million compared to CAD 1.03 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.009 compared to CAD 0.075 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.009 compared to CAD 0.072 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 1.04 million compared to CAD 11.81 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.068 compared to CAD 0.79 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.063 compared to CAD 0.79 a year ago.
Xigem Technologies Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 05:10 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023