Xigem Technologies Corporation is a Canada-based company that provides technology solutions for the emerging remote economy. The Company's software improves capacity, productivity, and remote operations for businesses, consumers, and other organizations. iAgent, the Company's technology, and FOOi, its peer-to-peer mobile payments application, which provides organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools in remote working, learning and treatment environments. The Company, through its technology, is focused on providing organizations with the infrastructure necessary to manage employees, assets, resources, and other business operations in remote working, learning and treatment environments. Its platform is offered in platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Xigem Technology Solutions Inc. and 2747524 Ontario Inc. o/a Cylix Data Group.

Sector Software