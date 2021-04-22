Log in
    XIGM   CA98422W1032

XIGEM TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(XIGM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/21 03:59:23 pm
0.34 CAD   +25.93%
02:05aXigem Technologies Establishes Advisory Board
NE
04/20Xigem Technologies Announces Strategic Investment in Logistics Technology Provider Shipit.to
NE
04/14Xigem Technologies Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
NE
News 
Summary

Xigem Technologies Establishes Advisory Board

04/22/2021 | 02:05am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has established an Advisory Board to serve as a strategic resource for the Company's leadership, and appointed Mr. Avi Greenspoon as its inaugural member.

Mr. Greenspoon is currently the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of III Dune Capital Partners Limited. Prior to joining III Dune, he was a partner at Goodmans LLP, a pre-eminent Toronto law firm, where he specialized in corporate and securities law. Mr. Greenspoon was repeatedly recognized as a leading lawyer in the area of Corporate Mid-Market by The Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory. He earned his Bachelor of Law from Osgoode Hall Law School and was called to the Ontario Bar in 1993. Mr. Greenspoon has previously served as a director on a number of public company and non-profit boards.

"We are very pleased to welcome Avi to our Advisory Board. His experience in advising and leading companies as they successfully navigated their growth will be of tremendous value as we build Xigem," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies.

Xigem's Advisory Board will bring together members with a broad range of skills and experiences to offer unbiased perspectives on strategic matters. They will advise the Company on market and industry trends, with a focus on corporate and business development opportunities. The Board will encourage the exploration of new business paradigms, and support the Company's governance framework to enable sustainable and steady growth.

The Company expects to announce the appointment of additional Advisory Board members in the coming weeks.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. Beginning with "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, Xigem's portfolio will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies
Twitter: @XigemTech
Facebook: @xigemtechnologies
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Xigem undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Xigem, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Xigem believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Xigem's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Xigem disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the Company:
Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:
Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4
Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com
Media: media@xigemtechnologies.com

www.xigemtechnologies.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81202


© Newsfilecorp 2021
