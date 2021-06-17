Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Xigem Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XIGM   CA98422W1032

XIGEM TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(XIGM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xigem Technologies Retains Additional Investor Relations Advisors

06/17/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has retained the services of investor relations and communications firms ("IR Parties") to provide services for the Company. The IR Parties are arms-length to the Company.

Vancouver-based Whoa Is Media Inc., dba SmallCap Communications, is providing social media and communications services to the Company for an indefinite term, for a one-time fee of US$30,000. SmallCap Communications offers fully managed social media programs designed to help public companies reach and connect with an investor audience.

JBN Partners, LLC, based in South Carolina, is providing investor relations and corporate financial public relations services for an initial term of six months, for a fee of US$100,000. The contract may be renewed for additional six-month terms by agreement of the parties.

Xigem also announced the cancellation of 200,000 warrants to purchase common shares of the Company, the issuance of which was previously announced on June 2, 2021. Xigem further advises that the Finder Warrants, issued in conjunction with the private placement that was announced on June 2, 2021, were common share purchase warrants.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. Beginning with "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, Xigem's portfolio will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies
Twitter: @XigemTech
Facebook: @xigemtechnologies
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Xigem undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Xigem, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Xigem believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Xigem's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Xigem disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the Company:
Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:
Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4
Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com
Media: media@xigemtechnologies.com

Twitter: @XigemTech
Instagram: @xigemtechnologies
Facebook: @xigemtechnologies
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

www.xigemtechnologies.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87858


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about XIGEM TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
07:35aXigem Technologies Retains Additional Investor Relations Advisors
NE
06/02Xigem Technologies Closes Private Placement Financing and Issues Stock Option..
NE
05/28Xigem Technologies Announces Results for Q1 2021
NE
05/25Xigem Technologies Names Carli Posner to Advisory Board
NE
05/18Xigem Technologies Comments on the State of Remote Work
NE
05/10Xigem Technologies Enters Fintech Market, set to Acquire Peer-to-Peer Payment..
NE
05/05Xigem Technologies to Launch "Out-of-the-Box" Version of iAgent
NE
05/03Xigem Technologies Names Wei Lin to Advisory Board
NE
04/30Xigem Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
04/27Xigem Technologies to Develop Remote Technology Platform for Baketree Inc.
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,40 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2021 2,12 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,0 M 18,9 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart XIGEM TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xigem Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Edward Coates Independent Director