Xigem Technologies Shares Now Supported on Wealthsimple Platform

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (OTCQB: XIGMF) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, is pleased to announce that its common shares can now be traded on Wealthsimple Trade. Wealthsimple recently announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange and 220 qualified CSE-listed securities, including Xigem, are now supported on its trading platform.

Wealthsimple has attracted more than one million clients in Canada through innovative financial products and simple, low-cost services. Its online stock-trading platform, Wealthsimple Trade, is fully mobile, self-directed and offers commission-free trades.

"We are pleased to see the further expansion of opportunities for investors to trade our shares," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem. "Similar to what Xigem is aiming to achieve, Wealthsimple is a great example of a company that has used technology to disrupt traditional business models and enable people to complete tasks remotely. This and similar platforms have strong appeal to today's emerging generation of investors."

In addition to the CSE, Xigem's common shares recently commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol XIGMF, offering enhanced access for U.S. investors. The Company's shares will continue to trade through the Deutsche Börse Group under the symbol "2C1". Investors may find information and trading statistics on Xigem at: https://www.otcmarkets.com, https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de, https://www.tradegate.de, and https://thecse.com.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading software-as-a-service technology platform for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the Company's patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

