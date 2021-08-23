Oggy Oggy: Xilam Animation's brand new original series is available on Netflix August 24!

French animation studio Xilam Animation's brand new original series Oggy Oggyis available on Netflix tomorrow August 24!

Created by Xilam Animation's Jean Cayrol & Cédric Guarneri, Oggy Oggy (156 x 7') is a new CGI preschool spin-off to Xilam's iconic Oggy and the Cockroaches franchise and is set to debut on Netflix globally on Tuesday 24th August.

Directed by Frederic Martin and executive produced by Marc du Pontavice, the series marks the first full CGI production from Xilam's new dedicated CGI studio in Angouleme, France.

The series sees young Oggy freed from the ceaseless tyranny of the cockroaches, with playfulness, adventures and friends making his new daily life so fun. Curious and daring, Oggy Oggy is always eager to live new experiences and if he can help a friend along the way: the more the merrier! Some may find that his clumsiness can lead to mistakes, but his fabulous resourcefulness sees him achieve great things. His kooky ideas always work!