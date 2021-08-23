Log in
    XIL   FR0004034072

XILAM ANIMATION

(XIL)
Oggy Oggy: Xilam Animation's brand new original series is available on Netflix August 24!

08/23/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
Oggy Oggy: Xilam Animation's brand new original series is available on Netflix August 24!

French animation studio Xilam Animation's brand new original series Oggy Oggyis available on Netflix tomorrow August 24!

Created by Xilam Animation's Jean Cayrol & Cédric Guarneri, Oggy Oggy (156 x 7') is a new CGI preschool spin-off to Xilam's iconic Oggy and the Cockroaches franchise and is set to debut on Netflix globally on Tuesday 24th August.

Directed by Frederic Martin and executive produced by Marc du Pontavice, the series marks the first full CGI production from Xilam's new dedicated CGI studio in Angouleme, France.

The series sees young Oggy freed from the ceaseless tyranny of the cockroaches, with playfulness, adventures and friends making his new daily life so fun. Curious and daring, Oggy Oggy is always eager to live new experiences and if he can help a friend along the way: the more the merrier! Some may find that his clumsiness can lead to mistakes, but his fabulous resourcefulness sees him achieve great things. His kooky ideas always work!

Disclaimer

Xilam Animation SA published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43,5 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net income 2021 7,25 M 8,51 M 8,51 M
Net Debt 2021 20,2 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 209 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 62,4%
Managers and Directors
Marc du Pontavice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Duault Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dorothee Lanchier Chief Operating Officer
Hugues le Bret Independent Director
Alix de Maistre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XILAM ANIMATION-21.24%209
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-26.54%14 585
TOHO CO., LTD.3.56%7 233
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-12.40%3 889
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-6.50%3 345
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-6.25%3 101