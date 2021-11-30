Xilam Animation : Discover Tangranimals on Okoo and france.tv !

Tangranimals first episodes are now available on Okoo and france.tv only!

Created and directed by Rémi Chapotot and Tristan Michel, Tangranimals follows the adventures of young Geo, explorer of the Tangra-planet with its geometric landscapes. With the help of his funny friends, the Tangranimals, who can themselves link together like Tangram pieces to create all sorts of vehicles, creatures and objects, Geo is ready to meet any challenge.

The new preschool series produced by Cube Creative and distributed by Xilam Animation is a mix of comedy and adventure, in a world of endless possibilities and imagination as the only limit.