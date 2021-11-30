Log in
Xilam Animation : Discover Tangranimals on Okoo and france.tv !

11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
Discover Tangranimals on Okoo and france.tv !

Tangranimals first episodes are now available on Okoo and france.tv only!

Created and directed by Rémi Chapotot and Tristan Michel, Tangranimals follows the adventures of young Geo, explorer of the Tangra-planet with its geometric landscapes. With the help of his funny friends, the Tangranimals, who can themselves link together like Tangram pieces to create all sorts of vehicles, creatures and objects, Geo is ready to meet any challenge.

The new preschool series produced by Cube Creative and distributed by Xilam Animation is a mix of comedy and adventure, in a world of endless possibilities and imagination as the only limit.

Disclaimer

Xilam Animation SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 16:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 44,0 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net income 2021 7,25 M 8,22 M 8,22 M
Net Debt 2021 18,7 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 191 M 215 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart XILAM ANIMATION
Duration : Period :
Xilam Animation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XILAM ANIMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39,30 €
Average target price 51,55 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc du Pontavice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Duault Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dorothee Lanchier Chief Operating Officer
Hugues le Bret Independent Director
Alix de Maistre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XILAM ANIMATION-16.12%215
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-39.99%12 802
TOHO CO., LTD.16.09%8 131
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-5.44%4 216
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-6.02%3 394
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-16.67%2 787