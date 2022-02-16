Xilam Animation : Inside Information / Information on annual revenues

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO of Xilam, says: "This 2021 financial year is a turning point in the group's history, since it marks Xilam's historic breakthrough into the tightly closed world of digital platforms. The result is an increase in revenues, both in terms of value and volume. It is the clear recognition of the Group's ability to innovate and anticipate the expectations of a rapidly changing global market, which has placed animation at the heart of its growth. Xilam is therefore particularly well positioned to take advantage of this situation."

Significant increase in revenues, which grew by 62%

Xilam's total revenues and other income amounted to €35.5 million as of 31 December 2021, an increase of 62% compared to 2020. This increase is notably driven by record income from new productions which almost doubled to €20.2 million. As expected, the catalogue revenues experienced a temporary slowdown compared to the 2020 period. After factoring in other subsidies and current operating income, the total operating revenues was close to €40 million, up 60% compared to 2020, a historic level for the studio.

This excellent business performance was nevertheless reduced by three issues:

The postponement in delivering the Trico series over the 2022 period: this series, which breaks new artistic and technological ground due to the CGI slapstick format, has suffered from disruptions linked to Covid in India, where Xilam had part of the series produced.

series over the 2022 period: this series, which breaks new artistic and technological ground due to the CGI slapstick format, has suffered from disruptions linked to Covid in India, where Xilam had part of the series produced. Part of the pre-financing for the co-production of Lupin's Tales by a foreign channel had to be recognised as a reduction in expenses, rather than revenues.

pre-financing for the co-production of Lupin's Tales by a foreign channel had to be recognised as a reduction in expenses, rather than revenues. Administrative delays have postponed recognising some subsidies until 2022.

The other notable event during the financial year was the group's rapid international development (78% of sales), particularly on digital platforms which now account for 76% of sales.

Record new productions up 92%

Xilam announces revenues for new productions and developments of €20.2 million for the 2021 financial year, up 91% compared to 2020. Subsidies represent nearly €9 million, a very significant increase due to the large share of proprietary programmes among the year's deliveries. The total income for new development productions therefore amounts to €29 million, more than double compared to 2020, even if Covid slowed the pace of some deliveries.

This historical rise is the result of the Xilam's editorial efforts over the last few years, which has led to a sharp rise in orders. It is also due to an increase in value since the orders from platforms come with significantly higher budgets.

Over the 2021 financial year, the main deliveries of proprietary programmes were Lupin's Tales, a pre- school series coproduced by France Télévisions, Youku (China) and RAI (Italy), as well as the two new brands of the Oggy and the Cockroaches franchise: Oggy Oggy , for which production finished at the end of 2021, and Oggy and the Cokroaches - Next Gen . Both series have been purchased by Netflix for worldwide distribution under the Netflix Original label (Oggy Oggy from July 2021 and Oggy and the Cockroaches - Next Gen from Summer 2022).

Xilam also delivered all the episodes of Tangranimo to France Télévisions, Athléticus 3 to ARTE and Chicky 2 and 3 to France Télévisions (these last two series are short formats), as well as more than half of the episodes of the Pfffirates series to TF1.

Temporary drop for the catalogue

As announced, the catalogue revenues experienced a temporary drop of 27% to €6.3 million during the 2021 financial year. This is mainly a cyclical effect insofar as there were no renewal scheduled in 2021 for the two main properties of the catalog : Oggy and Zig and Sharko.This will not affect the forecasts already announced, predicting a sharp rise for 2022.

