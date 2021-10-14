Xilam Animation : Let's meet at BLE!

Xilam Animation will be present at 2021 Brand Licensing Europe, on-site from November 17-19 and online during the virtual edition.

Come and meet with Capucine Humblot - Head of Licensing & Merchandising, Morgann Favennec - EVP, Distribution and Cathy Leclère - Marketing Director, at stand A160 (Character & Entertainment Pavilion).

This year, discover our spotlight: "Oggy Oggy". Tender, playful and colorful, the new preschool series is now available on Netflix worldwide, with a launch on major networks in September 2022.

Let yourself be carried away into the world of "Lupin's Tales" pop-up books. The series for upper preschoolers is already on air on France Televisions-Okoo, Rai Yoyo, Youku Kids and soon on many other key partners.

A social media phenomenon with more than 1.2M followers on TikTok, the wacky series "Where's Chicky?" is also available for young and old.

Discover - or rediscover - the studio's powerful historical brands. Supported by 21M followers on YouTube, "Zig and Sharko" continues its rise in 190 countries. Last but not least, after having celebrated his 20th anniversary in 2018, and also reaching 18M subscribers on YouTube, "Oggy and the Cockroaches" gets a refreshed look and feel… and a brand new character!