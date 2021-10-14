Log in
    XIL   FR0004034072

XILAM ANIMATION

(XIL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/14 04:18:13 am
39.9 EUR   --.--%
05:02aXILAM ANIMATION : Let's meet at BLE!
PU
10/07XILAM ANIMATION : See you at Mipcom!
PU
09/29Xilam Animation Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Xilam Animation : Let's meet at BLE!

10/14/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Let's meet at BLE!

Xilam Animation will be present at 2021 Brand Licensing Europe, on-site from November 17-19 and online during the virtual edition.

Come and meet with Capucine Humblot - Head of Licensing & Merchandising, Morgann Favennec - EVP, Distribution and Cathy Leclère - Marketing Director, at stand A160 (Character & Entertainment Pavilion).

This year, discover our spotlight: "Oggy Oggy". Tender, playful and colorful, the new preschool series is now available on Netflix worldwide, with a launch on major networks in September 2022.

Let yourself be carried away into the world of "Lupin's Tales" pop-up books. The series for upper preschoolers is already on air on France Televisions-Okoo, Rai Yoyo, Youku Kids and soon on many other key partners.

A social media phenomenon with more than 1.2M followers on TikTok, the wacky series "Where's Chicky?" is also available for young and old.

Discover - or rediscover - the studio's powerful historical brands. Supported by 21M followers on YouTube, "Zig and Sharko" continues its rise in 190 countries. Last but not least, after having celebrated his 20th anniversary in 2018, and also reaching 18M subscribers on YouTube, "Oggy and the Cockroaches" gets a refreshed look and feel… and a brand new character!

Disclaimer

Xilam Animation SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 44,0 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net income 2021 7,25 M 8,41 M 8,41 M
Net Debt 2021 18,7 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 M 224 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 62,4%
Managers and Directors
Marc du Pontavice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Duault Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dorothee Lanchier Chief Operating Officer
Hugues le Bret Independent Director
Alix de Maistre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XILAM ANIMATION-14.83%224
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-46.83%10 677
TOHO CO., LTD.22.30%8 269
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.2.32%4 543
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-1.85%3 552
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-9.38%3 001