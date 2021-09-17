Log in
    XIL   FR0004034072

XILAM ANIMATION

(XIL)
Xilam Animation : Meet with the Xilam Group at THU 2021

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Meet with the Xilam Group at THU 2021

Xilam is going to be at THU 2021 in Tróia, Portugal, looking for Animators, Directors, FX Artists and much more on September 20-25. See you there!

Trojan Horse Was a Unicorn is a networking ecosystem created to share knowledge, inspire and empower creators from all areas of the digital entertainment & interactive industry.

To learn more about the event: https://bit.ly/thu2021-recruitment

Disclaimer

Xilam Animation SA published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43,5 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net income 2021 7,25 M 8,54 M 8,54 M
Net Debt 2021 20,2 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 178 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 62,4%
Technical analysis trends XILAM ANIMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 36,60 €
Average target price 51,55 €
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc du Pontavice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Duault Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dorothee Lanchier Chief Operating Officer
Hugues le Bret Independent Director
Alix de Maistre Director
