Xilam Animation : Meet with the Xilam Group at THU 2021

Meet with the Xilam Group at THU 2021
Xilam is going to be at THU 2021 in Tróia, Portugal, looking for Animators, Directors, FX Artists and much more on September 20-25. See you there!
Trojan Horse Was a Unicorn is a networking ecosystem created to share knowledge, inspire and empower creators from all areas of the digital entertainment & interactive industry.
To learn more about the event: https://bit.ly/thu2021-recruitment
