Xilam Animation : ‘Lupin's Tales' wins the 2020 Pulcinella Award for a Preschool TV series

Lupin's Tales wins the 2020 Pulcinella Award for a Preschool TV series, for 'being able to give a breath of freshness to the big book of fairytales and the masterly use of the sense of humor'.

Lupin dreams of being like the storybook heroes he admires, travelling from one tale to the next to live their adventures. But as the intrepid little wolf soon discovers, reaching the happy ending is no easy task!

Bravo to all the teams!

With the participation of France Télévisions and Rai - Radiotelevisione Italiana Ragazzi, in association with Maga Animation Studio and Youku