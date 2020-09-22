Log in
Xilam Animation :'s CGI Slapstick Comedy Trico Heading to Netflix

09/22/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Regulatory News:

  • Academy Award® nominee French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) today announced that Xilam’s new CGI kids’ non-verbal slapstick comedy series Trico (78 x 7’) will be launched as a Netflix Branded Original for its service globally. Created by Xilam’s Hugo Gittard (Zig & Sharko, Magoo), the series is slated for delivery in early 2022.
  • Xilam retains second window global linear television distribution and merchandising rights to Trico.
  • Marc du Pontavice, CEO of Xilam Animation and Executive Producer, said: “We’re thrilled to be undertaking this new collaboration with Netflix and feel honoured by the trust they have placed in Xilam’s talents. Hugo has created a fantastic series which is brimming with endearing characters and original comedy - we’re sure Trico’s mishaps will charm and entertain audiences across the globe.”
  • In this new Series, mountain pasture life is a little too peaceful for former globetrotter Trico. Luckily for him, he always has tons of ideas, and objects from his travels, to share with his fellow sheep to shake things up! All this new ruckus is at Biscotte’s expense, a tough ewe whose job is to keep the flock safe. An especially hard task with the Wolf lurking around, waiting to make the most of this newfound chaos by catching a few sheep here and there. Fortunately, we can count on Trico and Biscotte’s friendship to overcome these challenges and keep the Wolf from snacking on their wooly companions!
  • Xilam Animation is also in production on Netflix’s first French animated Original Series, Oggy Oggy (156x7’) which is targeted at a preschool audience and set to be delivered in 2021. Oggy Oggy is based on Xilam’s global hit franchise Oggy and the Cockroaches and sees young Oggy freed from the ceaseless tyranny of the cockroaches and living in a fantasy world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats.

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and NBC Universal, and ADVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, and editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player in a fast-growing market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches and Zig & Sharko, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Moka, Mr. Magoo, and Academy Award® nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam’s expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,200 episodes and three feature films.

In 2019, Xilam acquired Cube Creative, a studio providing the company with unique expertise in 3D and computer generated images. Xilam employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam.


© Business Wire 2020
