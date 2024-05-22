Xilam: 'Submarine Jim' series goes into production

Xilam Animation announced last night that it had gone into production on 'Submarine Jim', a new adventure comedy which it has already marketed to France Télévisions and Super RTL (Germany).



Imagined by Fréderic Martin, director of 'Furiki Wheels' and 'Oggy Oggy', the series follows the adventures of Jim, a naive young dolphin who finds himself at the controls of a roller submarine populated by other sea creatures.



Delivery of this humor series aimed at children aged six to nine, which is to run for 52 11-minute episodes, is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.



