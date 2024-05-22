Xilam: 'Submarine Jim' series goes into production
Imagined by Fréderic Martin, director of 'Furiki Wheels' and 'Oggy Oggy', the series follows the adventures of Jim, a naive young dolphin who finds himself at the controls of a roller submarine populated by other sea creatures.
Delivery of this humor series aimed at children aged six to nine, which is to run for 52 11-minute episodes, is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.
