Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xilinx, Inc.    XLNX

XILINX, INC.

(XLNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Xilinx, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). Stockholders will receive 1.7234 shares of Advanced Micro Devices common stock for each share of Xilinx stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $35 billion and is expected to close by the end of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Xilinx, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/xlnx/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-xilinx-inc-301160833.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XILINX, INC.
12:06pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Xilinx, Inc.
PR
11:49aFACTBOX : Biggest global deals in the fast-growing chip industry
RE
11:43aAMD to buy chip peer Xilinx for $35 billion in data center push
RE
11:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow slip on earnings worries, stimulus unc..
RE
11:37aS&P 500, Dow slip on earnings worries, stimulus uncertainty
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16aS&P 500 flat after Monday's selloff as focus turns to corporate earnings
RE
10:03aAMD to buy chip peer Xilinx for $35 billion in data center push
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11aXILINX : Introduces Breakthrough Zynq RFSoC DFE for Mass 5G Radio Deployments
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group