MicroZed Chronicles: High-Level Synthesis Interfacing

High-Level Synthesis can provide us a significant advantage when we are working in the data plane (e.g., signal / image processing and algorithmic implementations). One of the most powerful and flexible elements of HLS implementations is in its interfacing. We can control this via pragmas and compiler directives and it enables us to use the same core / algorithm across several different implementations.

When we develop Vitis HLS solutions, we can generate IP blocks for either Vitis or Vivado. If we are intending to create a Vitis Kernel, the output will be a XO file. If we are compiling for Vivado, we will be creating an IP XACT description. The flow we are using with Vitis or Vivado determines the interfaces we will be able to use for that design.

Vitis HLS blocks have two classes of interfaces. These can be defined as follows:

1. Port-Level I/O Protocols - These define how the data is passed and communicated to the HLS block, including when data is valid and can be read or written.

2. Block-Level I/O Protocols - These define the operation, status, and synchronization of the HLS block.

One of the ways that interfacing is controlled in Vitis HLS is by the type of argument used. These will define the Port-Level I/O Protocols which can be used.

Argument Port Level I/O Type Scalar Register Array Memory / Stream Pointer to Array Memory / Stream Pointer to Scalar Register Reference Register HLS Stream Stream



These arguments can be implemented in a range of different interface protocols. When we are targeting a Vitis kernel development, the interfaces must be AXI based. As a result, the port-level interfaces will be either AXI Lite, AXI MM, or AXIS.

Argument Port Level I/O Type Scalar AXI Lite Array AXI_M Pointer to Array AXI_M Pointer to Scalar AXI Lite Reference AXI Lite HLS Stream AXI Stream



Targeting Vivado designs provides several more interface solutions along with AXI which can be used to interface with different logical structures within RTL or IP Integrator designs. These different interfaces include the following:

