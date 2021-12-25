Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xilinx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLNX   US9839191015

XILINX, INC.

(XLNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MicroZed Chronicles: Webinars, Blogs & Projects from 2021

12/25/2021 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MicroZed Chronicles: Webinars, Blogs, and Projects from 2021

December 24, 2021

Editor's Note: This content is republished from the MicroZed Chronicles, with permission from the author.

The past 12 months have been rather busy and exciting for the chronicles. In this last post of 2021, I thought I would summarize several of the most interesting blogs, projects, and webinars of the year.

Things got off to an exciting start with a two-part virtual workshop which explained how to create the classic pong game using the Basys 3 Artix-7 FPGA board. This project highlights using a MicroBlaze, high-level synthesis, and Vivado IP Integrator to create the hardware solution along with Vitis for the SW environment. If you want to recreate this, you can find the workshop recordings, instructions, and required code elements here.

Speaking of high-level synthesis, that was the subject of my recent webinar which provided an introduction to Vitis HLS. It's used in creating both Vivado and Vitis IP elements along with a walk through of two different types of designs -- an image processing based (as used in the pong project) and a PID control loop. You can find the webinar recording here.

If you want to know about image processing, especially for industrial imaging, I ran three webinars in conjunction with Avnet and onsemi to look at image processing on the Ultra96-V2. There is also three step-by-step technical notes demonstrating the project build that was used in the webinar series.

For those more interested in working with advanced silicon devices like the RFSoC, I ran a webinar with Microwave Journal looking at the RFSoC architecture and how we can create single chip radio solutions. Webinars and workshops are great for engaging with people and sharing my love of FPGAs and embedded systems.

Of course, my weekly blog has continued throughout the year. Here are several of my favorites.

One of the highlights this year has been bringing up the smart sensor IoT board which was designed for the book. Its bring-up journey has been rather pain free and it was also nice to see the book published.

While the semiconductor world has experienced supply issues requiring the re-design of existing boards, I have written several blogs and a whitepaper on how to migrate Spartan-6 designs to 7 Series and beyond.

As we go into 2022, the weekly blogs will continue along with the webinars and projects. Please reach out and let me know the areas and devices you would like to see me focus on and talk about.

Until next year, have a great holidays and new year!

Disclaimer

Xilinx Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XILINX, INC.
12/22XILINX : First look at Power-optimized, networked Hard IP in the Versal Premium devices
PU
12/17MICROZED CHRONICLES : High-Level Synthesis Interfacing
PU
12/16TRACKINSIGHT : 5G ETFs grow amid technology edge power struggle
TI
12/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts Xilinx PT to $207 From $195, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
12/10MICROZED CHRONICLES : Porting SpaceWire from Spartan-6 FPGA to Spartan-7 FPGA
PU
12/07LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE : Xilinx is Competing in the BattleBots TV Series Arena
PU
12/07INSIDER SELL : Xilinx
MT
12/03MICROZED CHRONICLES : MiniZed, Accelerometer, I2C and I2C Tools
PU
12/02Zadar Labs, Inc. in Collaboration with Xilinx, Inc. to Develop and Leverage Its 4D Rada..
CI
12/01XILINX : Introducing the Versal Power Tool
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XILINX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 708 M - -
Net income 2022 912 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,5x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 53 569 M 53 569 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 890
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart XILINX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xilinx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XILINX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 216,11 $
Average target price 190,87 $
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Peng President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis Lynn Segers Chairman
Ivo Bolsens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XILINX, INC.52.44%53 569
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.04%741 000
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.96%564 069
BROADCOM INC.51.83%274 479
INTEL CORPORATION2.99%208 678
QUALCOMM, INC.19.96%204 669