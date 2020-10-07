Xilinx : and NTT Disruption Collaborate on Smart Hospital Solution for Virtual Patient Observation

Log in
10/07/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Technological innovations and artificial intelligence are revolutionizing the healthcare industry. To accelerate this trend, we've collaborated with NTT Disruptionto develop an innovative Virtual Patient Observation(VPO) solution that detects and predicts patient actions and movements that could result in high-risk situations and automatically alerts doctors or nurses. The smart hospital solution is designed to improve the quality of patient care and overall experience while also making healthcare practitioners' daily work easier and more efficient.

Built on our Alveo accelerator platform, Virtual Patient Observation is a personalized and highly effective patient care solution that enables 24/7 real-time patient monitoring. VPOs detect the occurrence of critical events that have an impact on patient safety, such as falling out of bed or extubating (removing IV lines). When these events are detected, the system automatically sends an alert in real-time to healthcare practitioners so they can attend to the issue before it becomes critical. VPO is making patient care safer and more efficient. VPO can also monitor responding nurses so they can request assistance when attending to a patient. The system can be easily scaled to enable nurses to maintain real-time responses, even if the number of events increases.

'NTT Disruption started working with Xilinx to develop VPO, a completely non-intrusive solution requiring no additional accessory for the patient or the hospital staff,' explained Fernando Apezteguía, Head of Health at NTT Disruption. 'VPO serves as a milestone to transform healthcare institutions into smart hospitals aimed at making peoples' lives better and safer.'

The VPO system uses a combination of accelerated artificial intelligence and machine learning inference to process and cross-check pre-defined patient behaviors in real-time on a video stream. The system leverages our Vitis unified software platform and Vitis accelerated libraries with the Alveo platform to efficiently process event detection ML inference models in real-time on multiple video streams received from cameras through the hospital. VPOs never store video footage for compliance with privacy regulations.

The VPO solution is currently being tested, in collaboration with everis Brazil, at the Heart Institute InCor University of São Paulo Medical School, a world-recognized center of academic and clinical excellence in cardio pneumology. The VPO systems are being deployed in the hospital's Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Together with NTT Disruption, everis Brazil, and InCor, we're helping to shape the future of healthcare by making patient care safer and more efficient. Thanks to VPO technology, patients are never left unattended.

Watch the Virtual Patient Observation video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/456462247

To learn more about implementing this solution with our partner NTT Disruption please visit, https://disruption.global.ntt/zela/

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 058 M - -
Net income 2021 636 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,7x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 25 394 M 25 394 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,91x
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 891
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart XILINX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xilinx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XILINX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 110,31 $
Last Close Price 103,94 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Peng President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Lynn Segers Chairman
Vincent L. Tong Executive VP-Global Operations & Quality
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ivo Bolsens Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XILINX, INC.6.31%25 394
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED33.84%395 777
NVIDIA CORPORATION133.51%339 409
INTEL CORPORATION-13.63%218 477
BROADCOM INC.15.18%147 230
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED36.60%134 873
