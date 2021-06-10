Log in
    XLNX   US9839191015

XILINX, INC.

(XLNX)
Xilinx : Acquires Silexica to Broaden its Developer Base

06/10/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced that it has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools. Silexica’s SLX FPGA tool suite empowers developers with an unparalleled development experience building applications on FPGAs and Adaptive SoCs. This technology will become integrated with the Xilinx Vitis™ unified software platform to substantially reduce the learning curve for software developers building sophisticated applications on Xilinx technology.

Leveraging standard high-level synthesis tools from Xilinx, the SLX FPGA tool suite tackles non-synthesizable and non-hardware aware C/C++ code, detects application parallelism, inserts pragmas, and determines optimal software and hardware partitioning. This enables designing at a higher level of abstraction, orders of magnitude faster simulation, and a better result through high-level optimizations and design space exploration.

“Software programmability is imperative to our long-term goal to accelerate the path from software to application-optimized hardware systems,” says Salil Raje, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Group, Xilinx. “Silexica’s technology complements our existing Vitis solution and roadmap and will accelerate our ability to attract a wider range of developers seeking to leverage our heterogeneous computing architectures.”

“Silexica’s vision is to create a disruptive developer tool – one that closes the gap between the software and hardware developer domains,” says Maximilian Odendahl, former CEO of Silexica. “The integration of our technology with the Xilinx Vitis portfolio fully aligns with our goal of making adaptive computing accessible to software developers. We are excited to continue the journey as part of the Xilinx Vitis team.”

After six years of cutting-edge academic research, Silexica was spun out of RWTH Aachen University in 2014. Its headquarters are in Cologne, Germany, with offices in Silicon Valley and Japan. It serves innovative companies in the automotive, robotics, wireless communications, aerospace, and financial industries and has received $28 million in funding from international investors.

Financial details and the terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. More information on Xilinx Vitis unified software platform is available here. You can sign up for developer-related updates here. For information on Xilinx and its adaptable, intelligent technologies, please visit www.xilinx.com.

Follow Xilinx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

Source: Xilinx Newsroom
Category: Company Announcements

© Copyright 2021 Xilinx, Inc. Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Vitis, Vivado and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
