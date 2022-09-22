Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XLO   US98422T1007

XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(XLO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
3.010 USD   +0.33%
04:06pXilio Therapeutics to Present at Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference
GL
09/15XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Tomas J. Heyman to Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xilio Therapeutics to Present at Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

09/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a biotechnology company developing tumor-selective immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at https://ir.xiliotx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to rapidly engineer novel molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, that are designed to optimize their therapeutic index. These molecules are designed to localize activity within the tumor microenvironment without systemic effects, resulting in the potential to achieve enhanced anti-tumor activity. Xilio is building a pipeline of wholly owned, tumor-selective, GPS-enabled cytokine and checkpoint inhibitor product candidates, including its clinical-stage programs, XTX101, a tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, and XTX202, a tumor-selective IL-2, as well as its earlier pipeline, including XTX301, a tumor-selective IL-12. For more information, please visit https://xiliotx.com and follow us on Twitter (@xiliotx) and LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

For Investor Inquiries:
Myles Clouston
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@xiliotx.com 

For Media Inquiries: 
Julissa Viana
Vice President, Corporate Communications
media@xiliotx.com 


All news about XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:06pXilio Therapeutics to Present at Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference
GL
09/15XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Tomas J. Heyman to Board of Directors
GL
09/15Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Tomas J. Heyman to Board of Directors
GL
09/15Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Tomas J. Heyman to Board of Directors
CI
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Health..
CI
09/06Xilio Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferenc..
GL
09/06Xilio Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferenc..
GL
08/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Xilio Therapeutics to $20 From $32, Reiterates O..
MT
08/09XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -94,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 82,2 M 82,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 25,33 $
Spread / Average Target 744%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Russo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin H. Huber President & Head-Research & Development
Paul J. Clancy Chairman
Uli Bialucha Chief Scientific Officer
Christopher Frankenfield Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-81.25%82
MODERNA, INC.-50.48%49 197
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.70%36 466
LONZA GROUP AG-39.02%35 682
SEAGEN INC.-8.44%26 107
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.71%24 772