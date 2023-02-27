Advanced search
XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(XLO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
3.500 USD   -3.85%
07:31aXilio Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/23Transcript : Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit, Feb-23-2023 09:00 AM
CI
02/16Xilio Therapeutics to Present at the Citi 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit
GL
Xilio Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/27/2023 | 07:31am EST
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a biotechnology company developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. ET as part of a discussion called Novel Immuno-Oncology (IO) Corporate Panel.
  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023, with a virtual presentation at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at https://ir.xiliotx.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary platform to build a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, which are designed to optimize their therapeutic index and localize anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Xilio is currently advancing multiple programs for tumor-activated I-O treatments in clinical development, as well as programs in preclinical development. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on Twitter (@xiliotx) and LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that are not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this press release.

For Investor Inquiries:

Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
xilio@argotpartners.com

For Media Inquiries: 

Julissa Viana
Vice President, Corporate Communications
media@xiliotx.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -84,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95,9 M 95,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 92,4%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,50 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 179%
René Russo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin H. Huber President & Head-Research & Development
Paul J. Clancy Chairman
Uli Bialucha Chief Scientific Officer
Christopher Frankenfield Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XILIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.30.11%96
MODERNA, INC.-22.47%53 802
LONZA GROUP AG25.14%44 779
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.27%38 916
SEAGEN INC.25.57%30 142
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.14%23 558