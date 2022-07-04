Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Ximen Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XIM   CA98420B2003

XIMEN MINING CORP.

(XIM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:57 2022-07-04 pm EDT
0.1050 CAD   +23.53%
Ximen Mining : Financing Fully Subscribed and Submits for Closing
PU
07/01Ximen Mining Initiates Magnetic and Lidar Surveys at its 100% Owned Brett Epithermal Gold Property
AQ
06/30Ximen Mining Corp. Initiates Magnetic and Lidar Surveys At Its 100% Owned Brett Epithermal Gold Property
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ximen Mining : Financing Fully Subscribed and Submits for Closing

07/04/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2022 ./ Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that its previously announced private placement on June 28, 2022, is fully subscribed and the Company is submitting documentation with the TSX Venture Exchange to close the placement.

The non-brokered private placement is for 8 million units at a price of $0.07 per unit for gross proceeds of $560,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 60 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

Directors, officers or other insiders of the Company may participate in the foregoing offerings, and such parties may sell securities of the Company owned or controlled by them personally through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange to finance participation in such offerings. There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration expenses on the Company's British Columbia mineral properties and general working capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,
President, CEO and Director
604 488-3900

Investor Relations:
Sophy Cesar,
604-488-3900,
ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707484/Ximen-Mining-Financing-Fully-Subscribed-and-Submits-for-Closing

Disclaimer

Ximen Mining Corp. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 21:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
