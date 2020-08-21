Log in
XINGDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED    1899   KYG9827V1068

XINGDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1899)
Xingda International : INSIDE INFORMATION PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF THE MANUFACTURING AND TRADING OF RADIAL TIRE CORDS BUSINESS ON A STOCK EXCHANGE IN THE PRC

08/21/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINGDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1899)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

THE MANUFACTURING AND TRADING OF

RADIAL TIRE CORDS BUSINESS

ON A STOCK EXCHANGE IN THE PRC

This announcement is made by Xingda International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Board is considering the feasibility of a proposed spin-off and separate listing of part of the Company's existing business by way of A shares listing on a stock exchange in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC")(the "Proposed Spin-Off"). The business now being considered as the subject matter of the Proposed Spin-off is principally the business of manufacturing and trading of radial tire cords of the Company.

If the Board decides to proceed with the Proposed Spin-Off, the Company will submit a proposal in relation to the Proposed Spin-off to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to Practice Note 15 of the Listing Rules for its approval. The Company will also submit an application in relation to the proposed listing of A shares to the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and/or the relevant stock exchange in the PRC for approval.

The Proposed Spin-Off is at a preliminary stage. Approvals by the relevant regulatory authorities have yet to be obtained. The Proposed Spin-Off may or may not materialise and the relevant regulatory authorities in Hong Kong (including the Stock Exchange) and in the PRC may or may not

grant their approvals. The Proposed Spin-Off, if it proceeds, may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement(s) in relation to the Proposed Spin-Off as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the Proposed SpinOff is subject to, among others, the approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities in Hong Kong (including the Stock Exchange) and in the PRC and the Proposed Spin-Off may or may not proceed. Accordingly, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

XINGDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Liu Jinlan

Chairman of the Board

Shanghai, the PRC, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LIU Jinlan, Mr. LIU Xiang, Mr. TAO Jinxiang and Mr. ZHANG Yuxiao and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. KOO Fook Sun, Louis, Mr. William John SHARP and Ms. XU Chunhua.

Disclaimer

Xingda International Holdings Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:21:27 UTC
