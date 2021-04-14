Xingda International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINGDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1899)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Xingda International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 March 2021. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 15 April 2021 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 ("2020 Annual Results") and its publication thereof and considering the payment of a final dividend, if applicable.

Pursuant to Rule 13.50 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"), the Stock Exchange will normally require suspension of trading in an issuer's securities if an issuer fails to publish periodic financial information in accordance with the Listing Rules. As a result of the delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021. The Board wishes to state that the business operations of the Group have not been affected as a result of the delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results. The Board has confirmed that, as at the date of this announcement, save for those matters disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 30 March 2021, there are no other matters in connection with the foregoing that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.