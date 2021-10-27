Working Rules for the Audit Committee of the Board 10/27/2021 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD. Working Rules for the Audit Committee of the Board (Approval and implementation at the fourth meeting in 2006 of the First Session of the Board of the Company on 14 September 2006, the seventh amendment approval at the eighth meeting in 2021 of the Fourth Session of the Board of the Company on 27 October 2021) CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS Article 1 To improve the corporate governance structure, enhance the efficiency and decision-making of the board of directors, and establish and standardize the audit and risk management systems and procedures of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), the Company formulated these rules in accordance with laws and regulations including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Guidelines for the Governance of Listed Companies, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Rules and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Listing Rules"), and relevant requirements of the Articles of Association of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"). Article 2 The Audit Committee (the "Committee") is a special organ established by the board of directors which shall provide advice or recommendation for the decision-making of the board of directors, and hold responsibility for and report to the board of directors. Article 3 These rules shall be applicable to the Committee and the relevant personnel and departments mentioned in these rules. CHAPTER 2 MEMBERSHIP Article 4 The Committee shall be appointed by the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company from the non-executive Directors. The Committee shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive Directors (the "INED(s)"). At least one INED must be an accounting professional who meets the requirements of the listed stock exchange(s). The constitution of the Committee shall comply with the requirements of the Listing Rules from time to time. Article 5 The Committee Convener (also referred to as the "Committee Chairman") shall be appointed by the Board who shall also be a member of the Committee and an INED of the Company. Article 6 A former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm shall be prohibited from acting as a member of the Committee for a period of two years commencing on the date of his ceasing: to be a partner of the firm; or to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is later. 1 Article 7 Subject to all other conditions under these rules, members of the Committee shall be nominated by the Chairman or by one-third of all Directors and elected by a majority of all Directors. Article 8 The term of office of a Committee member shall be identical to his/her term of office as the Director of the Company. Upon the expiry of the term, the re-elected Directors shall be eligible for re-election for successive terms. If any member ceases to be a Director during his/ her term, his/her term of office as the Committee member shall cease automatically. The Board shall as soon as possible elect a successor. Upon the proposal by the Chairman and after the discussion and approval by the Board, the Committee members may be adjusted during the term of office. Article 9 In the event that the resignation of any Committee member will result in the number of the Committee members to be less than three or the quorum (whichever is lesser), the resignation of such member shall become effective after the vacancy arising due to his resignation is filled by another member, unless the Committee member resigns for the reason that his serving on the Committee during his tenure is non-compliance with these rules, the Listing Rules, Articles of Association or other applicable laws and regulations. However, under all circumstances, the Board shall elect new Committee member as soon as possible. Article 10 Where the number of Committee members is less than the quorum for any reasons such as resignation, removal of a Committee member or otherwise, the Company shall promptly notify the Stock Exchange and publish an announcement in accordance with the Listing Rules. CHAPTER 3 MEETING SYSTEM Article 11 The Committee meetings shall be attended by more than two-thirds of its members, and the quorum for a meeting of the Committee shall be at least two members, both of whom shall be INEDs. Article 12 Save for Article 11 of these rules, under normal circumstances, the chief financial officer (if any), or financial controller and internal audit and control officer (the "Auditing Officer") shall be present at meetings of the Committee. Representative(s) of external auditor(s), Director(s), supervisor(s) and member(s) of the senior management shall also be invited to be present at the meetings, if necessary. Other employees who are responsible for the scope to be reviewed may also be invited. Article 13 The secretary to the Board shall be the secretary of the Committee who shall attend all meetings of the Committee. Article 14 Meetings of the Committee shall be held by way of physical meeting, and members of the Committee may also participate in a meeting of the Committee by means of conference telephone or similar communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other and participation in a meeting pursuant to this Article shall constitute presence in person at such meeting. The extraordinary meetings of the Committee may be held by means of communications. 2 Article 15 The secretary to the Board, the audit department and other relevant departments shall conduct the preparatory work of the Committee meeting and provide the Committee with information necessary for performance of its duties. Article 16 The time of the Committee meeting shall be determined in such a way that all its members can receive notice within a reasonable time before the meeting, which shall be presided over by the Committee Convener. In case of absence of the Committee Convener, another member may be delegated to preside over the meeting. Article 17 The members of the Committee shall attend the meeting in person. When a member of the Committee fails to attend the meeting in person, he/she shall review the meeting materials in advance, give definite opinions and entrust another member to attend the meeting on his/her behalf in writing. Article 18 If any member of the Committee fails to attend in person or entrust other member of the Committee as his/her representative to attend the meeting for two consecutive times, the Board may remove or replace the member. Article 19 Voting at the Committee meeting may be taken by show of hands or by way of poll. Each member may cast one vote. All members attending the meeting must express their opinions in favor of, against or abstain. Members of the Committee shall choose one of the above intentions. If no choice is made or two or more intentions are selected at the same time, the convener of the Committee shall request the relevant member to re-select. If he/she refuses to select, he/she shall be deemed as abstaining; if a member leaves the venue during the meeting and does not return, therefore fails to make a choice, he/she shall be deemed as abstaining. Resolutions of Committee meetings shall be passed by the majority of all members. Article 20 If a member has a relationship with the resolutions of the Committee meeting (as defined by the Listing Rules as amended from time to time), his/her voting right shall not be exercised on the resolution, and he/she shall not exercise any voting right on behalf of other members. Article 21 All the members present at a meeting shall be obliged to keep confidential as to all matters discussed at the meeting and shall not disclose such information without authorisation. CHAPTER 4 FREQUENCY OF MEETINGS Article 22 The meetings shall be held not less than three times a year. The external auditors or any members of the Committee may request a meeting if they consider necessary and upon receipt of such request, the Committee Secretary shall, as per the instructions of the Committee Convener, convene such a meeting as soon as reasonably practicable and having regard to the convenience of all members with priority given to the INEDs. CHAPTER 5 PRIVATE MEETINGS Article 23 If the Committee considers appropriate and expedient, the Committee may meet privately with the Auditing Officer and/or the external auditors in the absence of executive Directors or senior management. 3 CHAPTER 6 COMMITTEE'S RESOLUTIONS Article 24 A resolution in writing signed by all members of the Committee shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee. Such resolution may be signed in counterparts consisting of several documents in the same form each signed by one or more of the members of Committee, all of which shall be deemed as the only and same written resolution. Such resolution may be signed and circulated by fax or other electronic communications. For the avoidance of doubt, this Article is without prejudice to any requirement under the laws, regulations, Listing Rules and Articles of Association for a Board or Committee meeting to be held. CHAPTER 7 AUTHORITIES Article 25 The Committee is authorized by the Board to investigate any activity within its terms of reference. It is authorized to seek any information it requires from any employee or executive Directors and such persons are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Committee. Article 26 The Committee is authorized by the Board, and at the reasonable expense of the Company, to obtain external legal or other independent professional advice and to secure attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers necessary. Article 27 The Committee is authorized to approve the internal audit system of the Company. Article 28 The Committee is authorized to appoint, replace or remove the Auditing Officer of the Company. Article 29 The Committee is authorized by the Board to be responsible for the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") management and report to the Board. Article 30 The Committee is specifically responsible for the Company's risk management and the Board, and provides support for the Board to perform the risk management duties. Article 31 The Auditing Officer shall report to the Committee in the form as required by the Committee. Article 32 The audit plan, scope and results of the Company's audit department shall be reported to by the Committee and the Committee shall review and approve such audit plan and scope. Article 33 The Committee shall report to the Board in a timely manner any suspected frauds or irregularities, non-compliances with risk management or internal control or suspected infringements of laws, rules, regulations, Listing Rules or Articles of Association which come to its attention and are of sufficient importance to warrant the attention of the Board. Article 34 Where the Board disagrees with the Committee's view on the selection, appointment, resignation or dismissal of the external auditors, the Committee shall provide an explanation of its view and the reasons why it has taken a view different from the Board, and include the same in the Corporate Governance Report of the Company in accordance with the relevant requirements under the Listing Rules. 4 The Committee shall be provided with sufficient resources to discharge its duties. CHAPTER 8 GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES Article 35 The Committee shall serve as a focal point for communication among other Directors, the external auditors and the internal auditors as regards their duties relating to financial and other reporting, risk management, internal control, external and internal audits and such other matters as the Board determines from time to time. Article 36 The Committee shall assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities by providing an independent review and supervision of financial reporting system, by satisfying themselves as to the effectiveness of risk management and internal control of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), and as to the adequacy of the external and internal audits. Article 37 The Committee shall fulfill other responsibilities as required by the Listing Rules amended from time to time. CHAPTER 9 DUTIES Article 38 The Committee shall be mainly responsible for monitoring and evaluating the external audit work, and making proposal on the appointment and removal of external audit firm; monitoring and evaluating the Company's internal audit work, and the coordination of internal and external audits; review of the financial information of the Company and its disclosure; monitoring and evaluating the Company's internal control and risk management; supervision and review of the Company's operation and report to the Board thereon; the control and daily management of the related party transactions; ESG management. Meanwhile, the Committee shall work closely with the supervisors of the Supervisory Committee on the work of audit. The specific duties of the Committee are: Relationship with the Company's external auditors to be primarily responsible for making recommendation to the Board on the appointment, reappointment and removal of the external auditors, to review the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditors and make written recommendations to the Board, and to handle any questions of resignation or dismissal of the external auditors; to consider the plan for each year's audit submitted by the external auditors and discuss the same at the meeting when necessary; to review and monitor the external auditors' independence and objectivity. to consider the plan for each year's audit submitted by the external auditors and discuss the same at the meeting when necessary; to review and monitor the external auditors' independence and objectivity. In this connection, the Committee shall: seek from the external auditors, on an annual basis, information about policies and process for maintaining their independence and monitoring compliance with relevant requirements; the relevant rules include provision of non-audit services and rotation of audit partners and staff; conduct annual review of all non-audit services performed by the external auditors and the related fee levels, and to ensure that such services do not impair the independence of the external auditors; and 5

