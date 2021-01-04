Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Log in
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

31/12/2020

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.

Date Submitted

04/01/2021

  1. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

811

Description:

H Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

441,937,100

RMB1.00

RMB441,937,100.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

441,937,100

RMB1.00

RMB441,937,100.00

(2) Stock code: 601811 (Shanghai

Description:

A Shares

Stock Exchange)

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

791,903,900

RMB1.00

RMB791,903,900.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

791,903,900

RMB1.00

RMB791,903,900.00

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2.

Preference Shares

Stock code:

Description:

Authorised share

No. of preference

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3.

Other Classes of Shares

Stock code:

Description:

Authorised share

No. of other classes

Par value

capital

of shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

RMB1,233,841,000.00

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

  1. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary

shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

441,937,100

791,903,900

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease) during the month

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

441,937,100

791,903,900

N/A

N/A

  1. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

No. of new shares

approval date

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

of issuer which may

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

issuer issued during

be issued pursuant

class of shares

the month pursuant

thereto as at close of

issuable

Granted

Exercised Cancelled

Lapsed

thereto

the month

1.

(  /  /    )

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(  /  /    )

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(  /  /    )

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

shares of issuer

Nominal

No. of new

which may be

value at

Nominal

shares of issuer

issued pursuant

Currency

close of

Exercised

value at

issued during

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

close of the

the month

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

pursuant thereto

month

1.

(  /  /    )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 

/ 

/ 

)

2.

(  /  /    )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 

/ 

/ 

)

3.

(  /  /    )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 

/ 

/ 

)

4.

(  /  /    )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 

/ 

/ 

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 07:43:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
