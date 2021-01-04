Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):
31/12/2020
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.
Date Submitted
04/01/2021
Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code:
811
Description:
H Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
441,937,100
RMB1.00
RMB441,937,100.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
441,937,100
RMB1.00
RMB441,937,100.00
(2) Stock code: 601811 (Shanghai
Description:
A Shares
Stock Exchange)
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
791,903,900
RMB1.00
RMB791,903,900.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
791,903,900
RMB1.00
RMB791,903,900.00
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2.
Preference Shares
Stock code:
Description:
Authorised share
No. of preference
Par value
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3.
Other Classes of Shares
Stock code:
Description:
Authorised share
No. of other classes
Par value
capital
of shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State currency):
RMB1,233,841,000.00
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary
shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
441,937,100
791,903,900
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease) during the month
Nil
Nil
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
441,937,100
791,903,900
N/A
N/A
Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
option scheme
including EGM
No. of new shares
approval date
Movement during the month
No. of new shares of
of issuer which may
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
issuer issued during
be issued pursuant
class of shares
the month pursuant
thereto as at close of
issuable
Granted
Exercised Cancelled
Lapsed
thereto
the month
1.
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
Nil
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
shares of issuer
Nominal
No. of new
which may be
value at
Nominal
shares of issuer
issued pursuant
Currency
close of
Exercised
value at
issued during
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
close of the
the month
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
pursuant thereto
month
1.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
March 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 07:43:03 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
All news about XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.
Sales 2019
8 842 M
1 366 M
1 366 M
Net income 2019
1 139 M
176 M
176 M
Net cash 2019
4 345 M
671 M
671 M
P/E ratio 2019
6,37x
Yield 2019
5,12%
Capitalization
8 974 M
1 375 M
1 386 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,66x
EV / Sales 2019
0,95x
Nbr of Employees
7 728
Free-Float
40,5%
Chart XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.