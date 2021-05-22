Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : (I) Poll Results Of The 2020 Annual General Meeting Held On 21 May 2021; (Ii) Change Of Members Of The Board; (Iii) Appointment Of Chairman And Vice-C

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新華文軒出版傳媒股份有限公司

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 811)

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 MAY 2021; CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD;

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE-CHAIRMAN;

AND

(IV) PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2020

References are made to (i) the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 dated 30 March 2021 (the "Results Announcement"); (ii) the notice of the 2020 annual general meeting (the "2020 AGM Notice") dated 31 March 2021; (iii) the supplemental notice of the 2020 annual general meeting (the "2020 Supplemental AGM Notice") dated 5 May 2021; (iv) the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to, inter alia, the resignation of executive Directors, proposed appointment of executive Directors and non-executive Director; and (v) the circular (the "Circular") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to, inter alia, the proposed appointment of executive Directors and non-executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board confirms that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omission in this announcement, and are they will individually and collectively accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein.

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 2020 AGM of the Company was held at Xinhua International Hotel, No. 8 Guzhongshi Street, Qingyang District, Chengdu, Sichuan, the PRC at 10 a.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021.