Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : (I) Poll Results Of The 2020 Annual General Meeting Held On 21 May 2021; (Ii) Change Of Members Of The Board; (Iii) Appointment Of Chairman And Vice-C

05/22/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新華文軒出版傳媒股份有限公司

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 811)

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 MAY 2021;
    1. CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD;
  1. APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE-CHAIRMAN;

AND

(IV) PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2020

References are made to (i) the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 dated 30 March 2021 (the "Results Announcement"); (ii) the notice of the 2020 annual general meeting (the "2020 AGM Notice") dated 31 March 2021; (iii) the supplemental notice of the 2020 annual general meeting (the "2020 Supplemental AGM Notice") dated 5 May 2021; (iv) the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to, inter alia, the resignation of executive Directors, proposed appointment of executive Directors and non-executive Director; and (v) the circular (the "Circular") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to, inter alia, the proposed appointment of executive Directors and non-executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board confirms that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omission in this announcement, and are they will individually and collectively accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein.

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 2020 AGM of the Company was held at Xinhua International Hotel, No. 8 Guzhongshi Street, Qingyang District, Chengdu, Sichuan, the PRC at 10 a.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021.

1

Shareholders holding a total of 1,233,841,000 Shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company, were entitled to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the 2020 AGM (the "AGM Resolutions"). There were no restrictions on any Shareholder casting votes on the AGM Resolutions at the 2020 AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the AGM Resolutions. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the AGM Resolutions.

Shareholders and proxies who attended the 2020 AGM held a total of 815,225,095 Shares carrying voting rights of the Company, representing 66.072135% of the total number of Shares carrying voting rights of the Company. All the AGM Resolutions were put to vote by way of poll. On- site voting and online voting (for A Shares only) were both adopted at the 2020 AGM. The voting was in compliance with relevant requirements of the "Company Law of the People's Republic of China" and the Articles of Association.

1. Number of Shareholders (including their proxies) who attended the

11

2020 AGM

Of which: Number of A Shareholders (including their proxies)

9

Number of H Shareholders (including their proxies)

2

2. Total number of Shares carrying voting rights held by Shareholders

815,225,095

(including their proxies) who attended the 2020 AGM

Of which: Total number of Shares carrying voting

rights

held

by

A

683,700,262

Shareholders (including their proxies)

Total number of Shares carrying voting

rights

held

by

H

131,524,833

Shareholders (including their proxies)

3. Percentage of the number of Shares carrying voting rights held by

Shareholders (including their proxies) who attended the 2020 AGM

66.072135

relative to the total number of Shares carrying voting rights of the

Company (%)

Of which: Percentage of the Shares held by A Shareholders

(including

55.412347

their proxies) relative to the total number of Shares (%)

Percentage of the Shares held by H Shareholders

(including

10.659788

their proxies) relative to the total number of Shares (%)

Note: Shareholders who attended the 2020 AGM include Shareholders attending the on-site meeting and A Shareholders attending the meeting through online voting.

The 2020 AGM was chaired by Mr. He Zhiyong, Chairman of the Company. 7 out of the existing 8 Directors attended the 2020 AGM as Mr. Chen Yunhua was unable to attend the 2020 AGM due to other business. 6 out of the existing 6 supervisors of the Company attended the 2020 AGM. The general manager, the secretary of the Board and certain members of senior management of the Company have also attended the 2020 AGM.

2

The poll results in respect of the AGM Resolutions passed at the 2020 AGM were as follows:

Resolutions on the Implementation of Non-Cumulative Voting Method

Voting

rights of all

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders

Ordinary resolutions

who attended

Number of

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

Shares

Shares voted

(%)

Shares voted

(%)

Shares voted

(%)

represented

1.

To consider and approve the report of

815,225,095

812,328,217

99.644653

1,888,200

0.231617

1,008,678

0.123730

the Board of the Company for the year

ended 31 December 2020.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

2.

To consider and approve the audited

815,225,095

812,328,217

99.644653

1,888,200

0.231617

1,008,678

0.123730

financial statements and the report of the

independent auditors of the Company

for the year ended 31 December 2020.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3.

To consider and approve the 2020

815,225,095

812,328,217

99.644653

1,888,200

0.231617

1,008,678

0.123730

annual report of the Company.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

4.

To consider and approve the profit

815,225,095

815,197,395

99.996602

27,700

0.003398

0

0.000000

distribution plan of the Company and

payment of final dividend for the year

ended 31 December 2020.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

5.

To consider and approve the re-

815,225,095

815,197,395

99.996602

27,700

0.003398

0

0.000000

appointment of Deloitte Touche

Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants

LLP as the auditors and internal control

auditors of the Company for the year

2021 with a term following the 2020

AGM ending at the conclusion of the

next annual general meeting of the

Company, and to authorise the Board to

fix their remunerations.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

6.

To consider and approve the report

815,225,095

814,188,717

99.872872

27,700

0.003398

1,008,678

0.123730

of the Supervisory Committee of

the Company for the year ended 31

December 2020.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3

Resolutions on the Implementation of Cumulative Voting Method

Voting

rights of all

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders

Ordinary resolutions

who attended

Number

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

of Shares

Shares voted

(%)

Shares voted

(%)

Shares voted

(%)

represented

7.

To consider and approve the election of

815,225,095

814,441,400

99.903868

618,000

0.096132

0

0.000000

Mr. Luo Yong as an executive Director

of the Company for a term commencing

upon the conclusion of the 2020 AGM

and expiring upon the expiration of the

fourth session of the Board.

As more than 50% of the votes represented by the Shares held by the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 AGM (on the basis of non- cumulating voting method) were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

8.

To consider and approve the election

815,225,095

811,945,400

99.597695

618,000

0.402305

0

0.000000

of Mr. Liu Longzhang as an executive

Director of the Company for a term

commencing upon the conclusion of

the 2020 AGM and expiring upon the

expiration of the fourth session of the

Board.

As more than 50% of the votes represented by the Shares held by the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 AGM (on the basis of non- cumulating voting method) were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

9.

To consider and approve the election

815,225,095

811,924,400

99.595119

639,000

0.404881

0

0.000000

of Mr. Dai Weidong as a non-executive

Director of the Company for a term

commencing upon the conclusion of

the 2020 AGM and expiring upon the

expiration of the fourth session of the

Board.

As more than 50% of the votes represented by the Shares held by the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 AGM (on the basis of non- cumulating voting method) were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H Share Registrar, in conjunction with Beijing Guantao (Chengdu) Law Firm, the Company's PRC legal adviser, acted as scrutineers for the vote-taking at the 2020 AGM.

4

  1. CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

At the 2020 AGM, the above ordinary resolutions numbered 7, 8 and 9 were duly passed. Accordingly, Mr. Luo Yong ("Mr. Luo") and Mr. Liu Longzhang ("Mr. Liu") were duly elected by the Shareholders as executive Directors of the Company and Mr. Dai Weidong ("Mr. Dai") was duly elected by the Shareholders as a non-executive Director of the Company. The term of office of each of Mr. Luo, Mr. Liu and Mr. Dai will commence immediately after the conclusion of the 2020 AGM and end on the expiry of the term of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. Mr. Luo, Mr. Liu and Mr. Dai will not receive any director's fee from the Company during the term of each of their directorship with the Company. The biographical details of Mr. Luo, Mr. Liu and Mr. Dai are set out in the Circular. As at the date of this announcement, there is no change to such biographical details.

As set out in the Announcement, (i) the resignation of Mr. He Zhiyong as an executive Director and the Chairman of the Company; and (ii) the resignation of Mr. Chen Yunhua as an executive Director and the vice Chairman of the Company took effect from the passing of the above ordinary resolutions numbered 7 and 8. Each of Mr. He Zhiyong and Mr. Chen Yunhua has confirmed that, as at the date of this announcement, they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange.

III. APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN

Upon the conclusion of the 2020 AGM, the fourth session of the Board resolved to appoint Mr. Luo as the Chairman of the fourth session of the Board and Mr. Liu as the vice Chairman of the fourth session of the Board, with effect from the date on which the resolution is approved by the Board. According to article 5 of the Articles of Association, the Chairman of the Company is the legal representative of the Company. Accordingly, Mr. Luo will concurrently serve as the legal representative of the Company.

5

