Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : (I) Poll Results Of The 2020 Annual General Meeting Held On 21 May 2021; (Ii) Change Of Members Of The Board; (Iii) Appointment Of Chairman And Vice-C

05/22/2021 | 02:25am EDT
新華文軒出版傳媒股份有限公司
XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 811)
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 MAY 2021;
CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD;
APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE-CHAIRMAN;
AND
(IV) PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2020
References are made to (i) the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 dated 30 March 2021 (the "Results Announcement"); (ii) the notice of the 2020 annual general meeting (the "2020 AGM Notice") dated 31 March 2021; (iii) the supplemental notice of the 2020 annual general meeting (the "2020 Supplemental AGM Notice") dated 5 May 2021; (iv) the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to, inter alia, the resignation of executive Directors, proposed appointment of executive Directors and non-executive Director; and (v) the circular (the "Circular") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to, inter alia, the proposed appointment of executive Directors and non-executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board confirms that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omission in this announcement, and are they will individually and collectively accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein.
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The 2020 AGM of the Company was held at Xinhua International Hotel, No. 8 Guzhongshi Street, Qingyang District, Chengdu, Sichuan, the PRC at 10 a.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021.
Shareholders holding a total of 1,233,841,000 Shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company, were entitled to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the 2020 AGM (the "AGM Resolutions"). There were no restrictions on any Shareholder casting votes on the AGM Resolutions at the 2020 AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the AGM Resolutions. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the AGM Resolutions.
Shareholders and proxies who attended the 2020 AGM held a total of 815,225,095 Shares carrying voting rights of the Company, representing 66.072135% of the total number of Shares carrying voting rights of the Company. All the AGM Resolutions were put to vote by way of poll. On- site voting and online voting (for A Shares only) were both adopted at the 2020 AGM. The voting was in compliance with relevant requirements of the "Company Law of the People's Republic of China" and the Articles of Association.
1. Number of Shareholders (including their proxies) who attended the
2020 AGM
Of which: Number of A Shareholders (including their proxies)
9
Number of H Shareholders (including their proxies)
2
2. Total number of Shares carrying voting rights held by Shareholders
815,225,095
(including their proxies) who attended the 2020 AGM
Of which: Total number of Shares carrying voting
rights
held
by
A
683,700,262
Shareholders (including their proxies)
Total number of Shares carrying voting
rights
held
by
H
131,524,833
Shareholders (including their proxies)
3. Percentage of the number of Shares carrying voting rights held by
Shareholders (including their proxies) who attended the 2020 AGM
66.072135
relative to the total number of Shares carrying voting rights of the
Company (%)
Of which: Percentage of the Shares held by A Shareholders
(including
55.412347
their proxies) relative to the total number of Shares (%)
Percentage of the Shares held by H Shareholders
(including
10.659788
their proxies) relative to the total number of Shares (%)
Note: Shareholders who attended the 2020 AGM include Shareholders attending the on-site meeting and A Shareholders attending the meeting through online voting.
The 2020 AGM was chaired by Mr. He Zhiyong, Chairman of the Company. 7 out of the existing 8 Directors attended the 2020 AGM as Mr. Chen Yunhua was unable to attend the 2020 AGM due to other business. 6 out of the existing 6 supervisors of the Company attended the 2020 AGM. The general manager, the secretary of the Board and certain members of senior management of the Company have also attended the 2020 AGM.
The poll results in respect of the AGM Resolutions passed at the 2020 AGM were as follows:
Resolutions on the Implementation of Non-Cumulative Voting Method
Voting
rights of all
For
Against
Abstain
Shareholders
Ordinary resolutions
who attended
Number of
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
Shares
Shares voted
(%)
Shares voted
(%)
Shares voted
(%)
represented
1.
To consider and approve the report of
815,225,095
812,328,217
99.644653
1,888,200
0.231617
1,008,678
0.123730
the Board of the Company for the year
ended 31 December 2020.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
2.
To consider and approve the audited
815,225,095
812,328,217
99.644653
1,888,200
0.231617
1,008,678
0.123730
financial statements and the report of the
independent auditors of the Company
for the year ended 31 December 2020.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3.
To consider and approve the 2020
815,225,095
812,328,217
99.644653
1,888,200
0.231617
1,008,678
0.123730
annual report of the Company.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
4.
To consider and approve the profit
815,225,095
815,197,395
99.996602
27,700
0.003398
0
0.000000
distribution plan of the Company and
payment of final dividend for the year
ended 31 December 2020.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
5.
To consider and approve the re-
815,225,095
815,197,395
99.996602
27,700
0.003398
0
0.000000
appointment of Deloitte Touche
Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants
LLP as the auditors and internal control
auditors of the Company for the year
2021 with a term following the 2020
AGM ending at the conclusion of the
next annual general meeting of the
Company, and to authorise the Board to
fix their remunerations.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
6.
To consider and approve the report
815,225,095
814,188,717
99.872872
27,700
0.003398
1,008,678
0.123730
of the Supervisory Committee of
the Company for the year ended 31
December 2020.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
Resolutions on the Implementation of Cumulative Voting Method
Voting
rights of all
For
Against
Abstain
Shareholders
Ordinary resolutions
who attended
Number
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
of Shares
Shares voted
(%)
Shares voted
(%)
Shares voted
(%)
represented
7.
To consider and approve the election of
815,225,095
814,441,400
99.903868
618,000
0.096132
0
0.000000
Mr. Luo Yong as an executive Director
of the Company for a term commencing
upon the conclusion of the 2020 AGM
and expiring upon the expiration of the
fourth session of the Board.
As more than 50% of the votes represented by the Shares held by the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 AGM (on the basis of non- cumulating voting method) were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
8.
To consider and approve the election
815,225,095
811,945,400
99.597695
618,000
0.402305
0
0.000000
of Mr. Liu Longzhang as an executive
Director of the Company for a term
commencing upon the conclusion of
the 2020 AGM and expiring upon the
expiration of the fourth session of the
Board.
As more than 50% of the votes represented by the Shares held by the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 AGM (on the basis of non- cumulating voting method) were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
9.
To consider and approve the election
815,225,095
811,924,400
99.595119
639,000
0.404881
0
0.000000
of Mr. Dai Weidong as a non-executive
Director of the Company for a term
commencing upon the conclusion of
the 2020 AGM and expiring upon the
expiration of the fourth session of the
Board.
As more than 50% of the votes represented by the Shares held by the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 AGM (on the basis of non- cumulating voting method) were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H Share Registrar, in conjunction with Beijing Guantao (Chengdu) Law Firm, the Company's PRC legal adviser, acted as scrutineers for the vote-taking at the 2020 AGM.
CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD
At the 2020 AGM, the above ordinary resolutions numbered 7, 8 and 9 were duly passed. Accordingly, Mr. Luo Yong ("Mr. Luo") and Mr. Liu Longzhang ("Mr. Liu") were duly elected by the Shareholders as executive Directors of the Company and Mr. Dai Weidong ("Mr. Dai") was duly elected by the Shareholders as a non-executive Director of the Company. The term of office of each of Mr. Luo, Mr. Liu and Mr. Dai will commence immediately after the conclusion of the 2020 AGM and end on the expiry of the term of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. Mr. Luo, Mr. Liu and Mr. Dai will not receive any director's fee from the Company during the term of each of their directorship with the Company. The biographical details of Mr. Luo, Mr. Liu and Mr. Dai are set out in the Circular. As at the date of this announcement, there is no change to such biographical details.
As set out in the Announcement, (i) the resignation of Mr. He Zhiyong as an executive Director and the Chairman of the Company; and (ii) the resignation of Mr. Chen Yunhua as an executive Director and the vice Chairman of the Company took effect from the passing of the above ordinary resolutions numbered 7 and 8. Each of Mr. He Zhiyong and Mr. Chen Yunhua has confirmed that, as at the date of this announcement, they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange.
III. APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN
Upon the conclusion of the 2020 AGM, the fourth session of the Board resolved to appoint Mr. Luo as the Chairman of the fourth session of the Board and Mr. Liu as the vice Chairman of the fourth session of the Board, with effect from the date on which the resolution is approved by the Board. According to article 5 of the Articles of Association, the Chairman of the Company is the legal representative of the Company. Accordingly, Mr. Luo will concurrently serve as the legal representative of the Company.
