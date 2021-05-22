Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : List Of Directors And Their Role And Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新華文軒出版傳媒股份有限公司

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 811)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.* are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Luo Yong (Chairman) and Mr. Liu Longzhang (Vice chairman)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Luo Jun, Mr. Zhang Peng, Mr. Han Xiaoming and Mr. Dai Weidong

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Ms. Xiao Liping and Mr. Fang Bingxi