XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : List Of Directors And Their Role And Function

05/22/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新華文軒出版傳媒股份有限公司

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 811)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.* are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Luo Yong (Chairman) and Mr. Liu Longzhang (Vice chairman)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Luo Jun, Mr. Zhang Peng, Mr. Han Xiaoming and Mr. Dai Weidong

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Ms. Xiao Liping and Mr. Fang Bingxi

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides positions of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Committees

Strategy and

Remuneration

Investment

Audit

and Review

Nomination

Directors

Planning Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Luo Yong

Mr. Liu Longzhang

Mr. Luo Jun

Member

Member

Mr. Zhang Peng

Member

Mr. Han Xiaoming

Chairman

Mr. Dai Weidong

Mr. Chan Yuk Tong

Chairman

Chairman

Member

Ms. Xiao Liping

Member

Chairlady

Mr. Fang Bingxi

Member

Member

Sichuan, the PRC, 21 May 2021

Disclaimer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 06:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
