Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    811   CNE1000004B0

XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.

(811)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for month ended 30/04/2021

05/06/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

30/04/2021

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.

Date Submitted

06/05/2021

  1. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

811

Description:

H Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

441,937,100

RMB1.00

RMB441,937,100.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

441,937,100

RMB1.00

RMB441,937,100.00

(2) Stock code: 601811 (Shanghai

Description:

A Shares

Stock Exchange)

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

791,903,900

RMB1.00

RMB791,903,900.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

791,903,900

RMB1.00

RMB791,903,900.00

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2.

Preference Shares

Stock code:

Description:

Authorised share

No. of preference

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3.

Other Classes of Shares

Stock code:

Description:

Authorised share

No. of other classes

Par value

capital

of shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

RMB1,233,841,000.00

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

  1. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary

shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

441,937,100

791,903,900

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease) during the month

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

441,937,100

791,903,900

N/A

N/A

  1. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

No. of new shares

approval date

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

of issuer which may

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

issuer issued during

be issued pursuant

class of shares

the month pursuant

thereto as at close of

issuable

Granted

Exercised Cancelled

Lapsed

thereto

the month

1.

(  /  /    )

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(  /  /    )

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(  /  /    )

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

shares of issuer

Nominal

No. of new

which may be

value at

Nominal

shares of issuer

issued pursuant

Currency

close of

Exercised

value at

issued during

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

close of the

the month

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

pursuant thereto

month

1.

(  /  /    )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 

/ 

/ 

)

2.

(  /  /    )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 

/ 

/ 

)

3.

(  /  /    )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 

/ 

/ 

)

4.

(  /  /    )

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 

/ 

/ 

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during

issued pursuant

Currency

Converted

the month

thereto as at

of amount

Amount at close of

during the

Amount at close of

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

preceding month

month

the month

thereto

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(  /  /    )

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(  /  /    )

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(  /  /    )

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(  /  /    )

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer which may

issuer issued during

be issued pursuant

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month pursuant

thereto as at close of

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

thereto

the month

1.

(  /  /    )

shares (Note 1)

2.

(  /  /    )

shares (Note 1)

3.

(  /  /    )

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of

new shares

No. of new

of issuer

shares of

which may

issuer issued

be issued

during

pursuant

the month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

Type of Issue

thereto

month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price:

State

Issue and allotment date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price:

State

Issue and allotment date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price:

State

Issue and allotment date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of

new shares

No. of new

of issuer

shares of

which may

issuer issued

be issued

during

pursuant

the month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

Type of Issue

thereto

month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price:

State

Issue and allotment date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares repurchased

(Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares redeemed

(Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price:

State

Issue and allotment date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

issue

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of

new shares

No. of new

of issuer

shares of

which may

issuer issued

be issued

during

pursuant

the month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

Type of Issue

thereto

month

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

reorganisation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

10. Other

At price:

State

Issue and allotment date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(Please specify)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 

/ 

/ 

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase/(decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

Nil

Total increase/(decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase/(decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:

He Zhiyong

Title:

Chairman

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes:

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Disclaimer

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.
02:13pXINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Moveme..
PU
05/05XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Supplemental form of proxy for 2020 annua..
PU
05/05XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Supplemental notice of 2020 annual genera..
PU
05/05XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Proposed appointment of executive directo..
PU
05/05XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Resignation of executive directors; propo..
PU
04/30XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Posts $400 Million Revenue in First Quart..
MT
04/29XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Announcement on the principal operating s..
PU
04/01XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Resignation of independent non-executive ..
PU
04/01XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Moveme..
PU
03/31XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL ME..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 008 M 1 394 M 1 394 M
Net income 2020 1 263 M 195 M 195 M
Net cash 2020 5 331 M 825 M 825 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,69x
Yield 2020 6,49%
Capitalization 11 173 M 1 438 M 1 729 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 633
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Li General Manager
Zai Xiang Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Yong He Chairman
Li Ping Xiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Xu Li Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO., LTD.10.88%1 450
NEWS CORPORATION45.35%15 025
INFORMA PLC3.93%11 924
SCHIBSTED ASA12.01%10 702
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED30.24%10 392
PEARSON PLC18.67%8 455