Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for month ended 30/04/2021
05/06/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):
30/04/2021
To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd.
Date Submitted
06/05/2021
Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code:
811
Description:
H Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
441,937,100
RMB1.00
RMB441,937,100.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
441,937,100
RMB1.00
RMB441,937,100.00
(2) Stock code: 601811 (Shanghai
Description:
A Shares
Stock Exchange)
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
791,903,900
RMB1.00
RMB791,903,900.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
791,903,900
RMB1.00
RMB791,903,900.00
2.
Preference Shares
Stock code:
Description:
Authorised share
No. of preference
Par value
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3.
Other Classes of Shares
Stock code:
Description:
Authorised share
No. of other classes
Par value
capital
of shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):
RMB1,233,841,000.00
Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary
shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
441,937,100
791,903,900
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease) during the month
Nil
Nil
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
441,937,100
791,903,900
N/A
N/A
Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
option scheme
including EGM
No. of new shares
approval date
Movement during the month
No. of new shares of
of issuer which may
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
issuer issued during
be issued pursuant
class of shares
the month pursuant
thereto as at close of
issuable
Granted
Exercised Cancelled
Lapsed
thereto
the month
1.
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / / )
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
shares of issuer
Nominal
No. of new
which may be
value at
Nominal
shares of issuer
issued pursuant
Currency
close of
Exercised
value at
issued during
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
close of the
the month
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
pursuant thereto
month
1.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
( / / )
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of issuer
issuer issued
which may be
during
issued pursuant
Currency
Converted
the month
thereto as at
of amount
Amount at close of
during the
Amount at close of
pursuant
close of the
Class and description
outstanding
preceding month
month
the month
thereto
month
1.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
( / / )
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
( / / )
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
of issuer which may
issuer issued during
be issued pursuant
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
the month pursuant
thereto as at close of
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
thereto
the month
1.
( / / )
shares (Note 1)
2.
( / / )
shares (Note 1)
3.
( / / )
shares (Note 1)
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of
new shares
No. of new
of issuer
shares of
which may
issuer issued
be issued
during
pursuant
the month
thereto as at
pursuant
close of the
Type of Issue
thereto
month
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price:
State
Issue and allotment date:
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price:
State
Issue and allotment date:
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price:
State
Issue and allotment date:
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
No. of
new shares
No. of new
of issuer
shares of
which may
issuer issued
be issued
during
pursuant
the month
thereto as at
pursuant
close of the
Type of Issue
thereto
month
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price:
State
Issue and allotment date:
(
/
/
)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares repurchased
(Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date:
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares redeemed
(Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date:
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
8.
Consideration
At price:
State
Issue and allotment date:
(
/
/
)
issue
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
No. of
new shares
No. of new
of issuer
shares of
which may
issuer issued
be issued
during
pursuant
the month
thereto as at
pursuant
close of the
Type of Issue
thereto
month
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
9. Capital
Issue and allotment date:
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
10. Other
At price:
State
Issue and allotment date:
(
/
/
)
(Please specify)
currency
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase/(decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
Nil
(2)
Nil
Total increase/(decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase/(decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical(Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by:
He Zhiyong
Title:
Chairman
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes:
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
