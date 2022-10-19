China's Goldwind to manufacture wind turbines in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's Goldwind
is in advanced talks to install a wind turbine
factory in Brazil with deliveries expected to start in 2024, an
executive said on Wednesday.
The plant, whose location is not yet defined, will serve the
Brazilian market, but may also export equipment to other
countries in South America, according to Roberto Veiga, general
manager of Goldwind in Brazil.
"We will start offering this turbine on the market already
in mid-2023," Veiga told journalists in a wind industry event,
adding that the first deliveries should start in 2024.
The company is negotiating with the governments of three
Northeastern states - Ceara, Pernambuco and Bahia - to install
the plant.
"During the election period this is a little bit on hold, we
believe that after the vote is over we will have a definition,"
said the executive, referring to the second round of the
presidential election, scheduled for Oct. 30.
He did not disclose the investment value, but stated that it
is a "considerable" amount.
In recent years, the Chinese company began supplying its
turbines to wind projects in Brazil but has been fulfilling
these contracts through imports.
The start of local manufacturing - which enables better
financing conditions for generators - represents a milestone for
the Brazilian wind power industry, which recently experienced
the exit of GE, an important global player that stopped
producing its turbines in the country earlier this year.
Veiga said the machines produced in Brazil will have power
from 6 to 7.8 megawatts (MW) and will have a technology that
makes the equipment lighter, demanding less expensive materials
to build.
(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini;
Editing by Josie Kao)