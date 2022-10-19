Advanced search
    002202   CNE1000008S5

XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002202)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
12.06 CNY   -1.87%
02:08pChina's Goldwind to manufacture wind turbines in Brazil
RE
10/18Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd announced that it has received $280 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
10/11Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Wang Kaiguo as Non-Executive Director and A Member of the Strategic Committee
CI
China's Goldwind to manufacture wind turbines in Brazil

10/19/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's Goldwind is in advanced talks to install a wind turbine factory in Brazil with deliveries expected to start in 2024, an executive said on Wednesday.

The plant, whose location is not yet defined, will serve the Brazilian market, but may also export equipment to other countries in South America, according to Roberto Veiga, general manager of Goldwind in Brazil.

"We will start offering this turbine on the market already in mid-2023," Veiga told journalists in a wind industry event, adding that the first deliveries should start in 2024.

The company is negotiating with the governments of three Northeastern states - Ceara, Pernambuco and Bahia - to install the plant.

"During the election period this is a little bit on hold, we believe that after the vote is over we will have a definition," said the executive, referring to the second round of the presidential election, scheduled for Oct. 30.

He did not disclose the investment value, but stated that it is a "considerable" amount.

In recent years, the Chinese company began supplying its turbines to wind projects in Brazil but has been fulfilling these contracts through imports.

The start of local manufacturing - which enables better financing conditions for generators - represents a milestone for the Brazilian wind power industry, which recently experienced the exit of GE, an important global player that stopped producing its turbines in the country earlier this year.

Veiga said the machines produced in Brazil will have power from 6 to 7.8 megawatts (MW) and will have a technology that makes the equipment lighter, demanding less expensive materials to build. (Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.28% 5.1548 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.87% 12.06 End-of-day quote.-26.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 49 542 M 6 854 M 6 854 M
Net income 2022 3 395 M 470 M 470 M
Net Debt 2022 23 494 M 3 251 M 3 251 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 48 104 M 6 656 M 6 656 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,06 CNY
Average target price 16,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Gang Cao President, General Manager & Executive Director
Hong Yan Wang Chief Financial Officer
Gang Wu Chairman
Tie Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Ping Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.78%6 811
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-27.12%19 426
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-15.12%11 962
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CORPORATION22.94%3 768
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-1.55%3 695
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-27.13%3 643