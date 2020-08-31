Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology : Announcement Regarding the Results of the Issue of the First Tranche of Medium-term Notes in 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby enclose the announcement entitled the "Announcement Regarding the Results of the Issue of the First Tranche of Medium-termNotes in 2020" which has been published by the Company on the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange for your reference.
By order of the Board
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
Ma Jinru
Company Secretary
Beijing, 31 August 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Gang, Mr. Cao Zhigang and Mr. Wang Haibo; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Jianjun and Mr. Lu Hailin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Tin Yau Kelvin Wong, Mr. Wei Wei and Ms. Yang Jianping.
|
Stock Code: 002202
|
Stock Name: Goldwind
|
Announcement Code: 2020-051
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE RESULTS OF
THE ISSUE OF
THE FIRST TRANCHE OF
MEDIUM-TERM NOTES IN 2020
The Company and all members of the board of directors warrant that information contained herein is true, accurate and complete, and not deceptive or misleading, and there is no omission of any material information.
The Proposal of Registration Application for the Issue of the Long-term Weighted Medium-term Notes was passed in the nineteenth meeting of the sixth session of the board of directors of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), and the Company was approved to make registration application for the issue of the long-termweighted medium-termnotes to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors. For details, please refer to the Announcement regarding the Registration Application for the Issue of Long-term Weighted Medium-term Notes (Code: 2018-051)dated 25 August 2018 published on the website of CNINF (www.cninfo.com.cn).
STATUS OF THE REGISTRATION OF MEDIUM-TERM NOTES
In December 2018, the Company received the Notice of Acceptance of Registration (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2018] No. MTN 718) (the "Notice") from the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors in respect of the approval of registration of the Company's medium-term notes. According to the Notice of Acceptance of Registration, the registered amount of the medium-term notes of the Company is RMB2 billion, which shall be effective for two years commencing from the date of the notice. For details, please refer to the Announcement regarding the Notice of Acceptance of Registration from National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (Code: 2018-070) published on the website of CNINF on 6 December 2018.
II. STATUS OF THE ISSUE OF MEDIUM-TERM NOTES
On 27 August 2020, the Company issued the first tranche of the medium-term notes. The funds have been received on 28 August 2020. Details are as follows:
|
|
First Tranche of
|
|
|
|
Medium-term Notes in 2020
|
|
|
Name
|
of Xinjiang Goldwind
|
Abbreviation
|
20 Goldwind MTN001
|
|
Science & Technology Co.,
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
102001672
|
Term
|
3+N years
|
|
|
|
|
First Date for
|
28 August 2020
|
Maturity Date
|
-
|
calculating interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed Size
|
RMB1 billion
|
Actual Issued Amount
|
RMB1 billion
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
5.2%
|
Issue Price
|
RMB100 (face value)
|
|
|
|
|
Bookkeeping
|
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
|
|
Administer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lead Underwriter
|
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint Lead
|
China Construction Bank
|
|
|
Underwriter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement is hereby given.
The Board
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
31 August 2020
