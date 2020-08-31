Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology : Announcement Regarding the Results of the Issue of the First Tranche of Medium-term Notes in 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby enclose the announcement entitled the "Announcement Regarding the Results of the Issue of the First Tranche of Medium-termNotes in 2020" which has been published by the Company on the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange for your reference.

By order of the Board

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Ma Jinru

Company Secretary

Beijing, 31 August 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Gang, Mr. Cao Zhigang and Mr. Wang Haibo; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Jianjun and Mr. Lu Hailin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Tin Yau Kelvin Wong, Mr. Wei Wei and Ms. Yang Jianping.