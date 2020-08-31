Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology : Reply Slip

Log in
08/31/2020 | 06:20am EDT
(Note 4)

XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.*

新疆金風科技股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

Stock Code: 02208

Reply Slip

To: Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1) of (Note 2)

(address as shown in the register of members)

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 3)

shares of RMB1.00 each

in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend in person/by

proxy the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, No. 8, Boxing Yi Road, Economic & Technological Development District, Beijing, PRC at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 16 October 2020.

Shareholder's signature:

Date:

Notes:

  1. Holders of the Company's shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 are entitled to fill in the reply slip and attend the extraordinary general meeting. Please insert full name(s) in block capitals.
  2. Please insert your address in block capitals as shown in the register of members of the Company.
  3. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name.
  4. Please make a choice according to your attendance.
  5. In order to be valid, this duly completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 25 September 2020 at No. 8, Boxing Yi Road, Economic & Technological Development District, Beijing, PRC. This reply slip may be delivered by hand, post or fax (Fax No: +86 10-67511985) to the Company.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
