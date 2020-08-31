Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology : Reply Slip

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
Stock Code: 02208
Reply Slip
To: Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
I/We (Note 1) of (Note 2)
(address as shown in the register of members)
being the registered holder(s) of (Note 3)
shares of RMB1.00 each
in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend in person/by
proxy the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, No. 8, Boxing Yi Road, Economic & Technological Development District, Beijing, PRC at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 16 October 2020.
Shareholder's signature:
Date:
Notes:
Holders of the Company's shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 are entitled to fill in the reply slip and attend the extraordinary general meeting. Please insert full name(s) in block capitals.
Please insert your address in block capitals as shown in the register of members of the Company.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name.
Please make a choice according to your attendance.
In order to be valid, this duly completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 25 September 2020 at No. 8, Boxing Yi Road, Economic & Technological Development District, Beijing, PRC. This reply slip may be delivered by hand, post or fax (Fax No: +86 10-67511985) to the Company.
