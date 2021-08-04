Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6116   CNE100001SY5

XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.

(6116)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO NEW ACCUMULATED LITIGATION INVOLVING THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

08/04/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 14:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.
10:16aXINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION : Update announcement in relation to new accumulate..
PU
07/06Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Appoints Yang Heng as Non-Executive Di..
CI
06/10XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION : Requests More Time to Respond to Shanghai Bourse'..
MT
05/21Chinese Shares Edge Down at Close; La Chapelle Slides 5% on Shanghai Bourse I..
MT
05/13XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION : Says Unaware of Reason Behind Unusual Price Movem..
MT
05/11XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION : La Chapelle Unaware of Unusual Jump in Price of S..
MT
05/03XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION : Form of proxy for 2020 annual general meeting (fo..
PU
04/30XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION : Resumption of trading of h shares
PU
04/30XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION : Esg report 2020
PU
04/30XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION : Announcement in relation to the supplemental corr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 819 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2020 -1 841 M -285 M -285 M
Net Debt 2020 1 372 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,08x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 321 M 49,7 M 49,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 354
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ying Zhang President & Executive Director
Zhiguo Hu Chief Financial Officer
Xin Zhang Chairman
Jiang Ze Xing Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiao Zhe Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.115.38%49
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE36.21%415 630
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.17.09%53 040
V.F. CORPORATION-4.50%32 004
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED61.16%27 386
MONCLER S.P.A.17.15%18 773