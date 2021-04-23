Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLISHING THE 2020 AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF H SHARES

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLISHING THE 2020 AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS AND POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING
On 15 April 2021, the Company published the 2020 Unaudited Annual Results in order to keep the Company's shareholders informed of the Group's financial performance.
As additional time is required by the Company's auditor to perform and complete the audit work in respect of the 2020 Audited Annual Results, the publication of the 2020 Audited Annual Results will be further delayed. The Board hereby announces that the meeting of the Board originally postponed to be held on Friday, 23 April 2021 has been further postponed to Thursday, 29 April 2021, during which the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the 2020 Audited Annual Results and the 2021 First Quarterly Results. The Company also plans to publish the 2020 Audited Annual Results as agreed by the Company's auditors, the material differences (if any) as compared with the 2020 Unaudited Annual Results, and the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 on or around 29 April 2021. Save as aforesaid, all other details in the Notice remain unchanged.
For details of the reasons for the delay in publishing the 2020 Audited Annual Results, please refer to the Delay Announcement and the Unaudited Results Announcement.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF H SHARES
As a result of the further delay in publishing the 2020 Audited Annual Results in accordance with the Listing Rules, the trading in the H shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021, and will continue to be suspended until the Company publishes the 2020 Audited Annual Results containing the requisite financial information in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
