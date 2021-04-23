Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLISHING THE 2020 AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新 疆 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(formerly known as "Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. （上海拉夏貝爾服飾股份有限公司）")

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLISHING THE 2020 AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF H SHARES

This announcement is made by Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.50 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Reference is made to (i) the announcement (the "Delay Announcement") of the Company dated 26 March 2021 in respect of (1) the delay in publishing the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Audited Annual Results"), (2) the postponement of the meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the 2020 Audited Annual Results, and (3) the suspension of trading of the Company's H shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021; (ii) the notice (the "Notice") of the Company dated 13 April 2021 in respect of the meeting of the Board originally postponed to be held on Friday, 23 April 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the 2020 Audited Annual Results; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 15 April 2021 (the "Unaudited Results Announcement") in respect of the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Unaudited Annual Results"); and (iv) the notice of the Company dated 19 April 2021 in respect of the meeting of the Board of the Company to be held on Thursday, 29 April 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited first quarterly results of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "2021 First Quarterly Results").