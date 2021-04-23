Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6116   CNE100001SY5

XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.

(6116)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLISHING THE 2020 AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF H SHARES

04/23/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新 疆 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(formerly known as "Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. （上海拉夏貝爾服飾股份有限公司）")

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLISHING THE 2020 AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF H SHARES

This announcement is made by Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.50 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Reference is made to (i) the announcement (the "Delay Announcement") of the Company dated 26 March 2021 in respect of (1) the delay in publishing the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Audited Annual Results"), (2) the postponement of the meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the 2020 Audited Annual Results, and (3) the suspension of trading of the Company's H shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021; (ii) the notice (the "Notice") of the Company dated 13 April 2021 in respect of the meeting of the Board originally postponed to be held on Friday, 23 April 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the 2020 Audited Annual Results; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 15 April 2021 (the "Unaudited Results Announcement") in respect of the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Unaudited Annual Results"); and (iv) the notice of the Company dated 19 April 2021 in respect of the meeting of the Board of the Company to be held on Thursday, 29 April 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited first quarterly results of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "2021 First Quarterly Results").

1

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLISHING THE 2020 AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS AND POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

On 15 April 2021, the Company published the 2020 Unaudited Annual Results in order to keep the Company's shareholders informed of the Group's financial performance.

As additional time is required by the Company's auditor to perform and complete the audit work in respect of the 2020 Audited Annual Results, the publication of the 2020 Audited Annual Results will be further delayed. The Board hereby announces that the meeting of the Board originally postponed to be held on Friday, 23 April 2021 has been further postponed to Thursday, 29 April 2021, during which the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the 2020 Audited Annual Results and the 2021 First Quarterly Results. The Company also plans to publish the 2020 Audited Annual Results as agreed by the Company's auditors, the material differences (if any) as compared with the 2020 Unaudited Annual Results, and the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 on or around 29 April 2021. Save as aforesaid, all other details in the Notice remain unchanged.

For details of the reasons for the delay in publishing the 2020 Audited Annual Results, please refer to the Delay Announcement and the Unaudited Results Announcement.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF H SHARES

As a result of the further delay in publishing the 2020 Audited Annual Results in accordance with the Listing Rules, the trading in the H shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021, and will continue to be suspended until the Company publishes the 2020 Audited Annual Results containing the requisite financial information in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

Mr. Wu Jinying

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

23 April 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Jinying, Ms. Zhang Ying and Ms. Zhang Danling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Yin Xinzai; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xing Jiangze, Ms. Wong Sze Wing and Mr. Zhu Xiaozhe.

2

Disclaimer

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.
06:02aXINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Further delay in publishing the 2020 audited ann..
PU
04/21XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Update announcement on the progress of the judic..
PU
04/19XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Change of date of board meeting
PU
04/19HAITONG SECURITIES  : Wins Bid for 80 Million Shares in La Chapelle Fashion
MT
04/15Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion's Attributable Loss Narrows in 2020
MT
04/15XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Unaudited annual results announcement for the ye..
PU
03/31XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Suspension of trading of h shares
PU
03/30XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Announcement in relation to the receipt of warni..
PU
03/28XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Receipt of notice of forced auction in respect o..
PU
03/28XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Update announcement on the progress of the judic..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 819 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2020 -1 348 M -208 M -208 M
Net Debt 2020 1 366 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 255 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 354
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ying Zhang President & Executive Director
Zhiguo Hu Chief Financial Officer
Yuan Bin Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Ying Wu Chairman
Jiang Ze Xing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.72.31%39
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.70%382 629
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-2.67%44 162
V.F. CORPORATION1.15%33 847
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED19.98%20 410
MONCLER S.P.A.6.70%17 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ