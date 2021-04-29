Log in
Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ASSET FREEZES AND ACCUMULATED LITIGATION INVOLVING THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

04/29/2021

04/29/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新 疆 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(formerly known as "Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. （上海拉夏貝爾服飾股份有限公司）")

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

ASSET FREEZES AND ACCUMULATED LITIGATION INVOLVING

THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made by Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 9 December 2020, 25 January 2021 and 5 March 2021 in relation to asset freezes and accumulated litigation involving the Group (the "Announcements").

1

  1. PROGRESS OF ACCUMULATED LITIGATION
    As at 28 April 2021, 133 cases of the accumulated litigation cases disclosed in the Announcements have been adjudicated, settled, or withdrawn. There are still 46 litigation cases in total that have not been adjudicated or settled, involving an aggregate amount of approximately RMB710 million (including material litigation cases that have been disclosed). The progress of the accumulated litigation is illustrated as follows:

Withdrawn

Adjudicated

Settled

Total

Aggregate

Aggregate

Aggregate

Aggregate

No. of

amount

No. of

amount

No. of

amount

No. of

amount

Subject of the case

cases

involved

cases

involved

cases

involved

cases

involved

(RMB'0000)

(RMB'0000)

(RMB'0000)

(RMB'0000)

Dispute over contracting agreement

3

134

3

1,285

4

303

10

1,722

Dispute over designated processing

agreement

1

42

1

42

Dispute over rental agreement

4

795

2

155

6

950

Dispute over service agreement

1

9

1

45

2

54

Contractual dispute

1

45

8

3,318

13

2,068

22

5,431

Dispute over processing agreement

2

359

6

2,241

19

7,780

27

10,380

Dispute over construction agreement

2

130

3

991

5

1,121

Dispute over loan agreement

3

20,091

3

20,091

Dispute over joint venture agreement

1

40

1

40

Dispute over sale and purchase

agreement

3

1,590

6

10,004

27

4,529

36

16,123

Dispute over the right of recourse for

bills

6

345

7

116

13

461

Dispute over property management

agreement

1

34

1

34

Dispute over transportation

agreement

3

386

3

386

Dispute over intellectual property

rights and infringement

2

22

2

22

Dispute over renovation agreement

1

114

1

114

Total

15

2,473

41

18,398

77

36,100

133

56,971

For details, please refer to appendix 1 to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 28 April 2021.

2

  1. FREEZING OF BANK ACCOUNTS
    As a result of the Group's involvement in litigation and arbitration cases, some of the Group's bank accounts have been frozen. As at 28 April 2021, an aggregate of 106 bank accounts of the Group have been frozen, involving an aggregate frozen amount of approximately RMB166 million. The details are as follows:

Number of

Type of account

frozen accounts

Frozen amount

(RMB)

General account

93

142,545,674.16

Basic account (including those of the Company's subsidiaries)

10

23,813,905.58

Loan account

2

6,834.72

Fund-raising specialised account

1

2,400.91

Total

106

166,368,815.37

These bank accounts have been frozen as a result of steps taken by the plaintiffs to preserve assets for the purpose of enforcement, and there exists the possibility that compulsory transfer will be ordered by the relevant courts. The Company is proactively communicating with the relevant courts and plaintiffs so that the bank accounts can be unfrozen as soon as possible.

For details, please refer to appendix 2 to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 28 April 2021.

  1. FREEZING OF THE COMPANY'S EQUITY INTEREST IN ITS SUBSIDIARIES
    As at 28 April 2021, as a result of the Group's involvement in litigation cases, the Company's equity interest in 16 of its subsidiaries have been frozen, involving an aggregate frozen amount of approximately RMB536 million.
    The freezing of the Company's equity interest mentioned above has not affected the normal operation and production of the Company and the relevant subsidiaries. However, there is a risk that the equity interest may be judicially disposed of. The Company will proactively communicate with the relevant courts and creditors in order to properly resolve the freezing of the equity interest and maintain the stability of the Company's business.
    For details, please refer to appendix 3 to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 28 April 2021.

3

IV. SEIZURE OF REAL ESTATE

As at 28 April 2021, as a result of the Company's involvement in a total of 21 litigation cases arising from such disputes as disputes over loan agreements and construction agreements, 4 real properties of the Company (with an aggregate book value of approximately RMB1.74 billion as at

31 March 2021) have been seized. The details are as follows:

Execution/

preservation

Seized real

Book value as at

Reason for

amount

Restriction

estate title

Location of

31 March 2021

No.

Relevant case no.

restrictions

(RMB0'000)

method

certificate no.

the real estate

(RMB0'000)

Party of restriction

(2020) Hu 01 Min Cu

Dispute over

Shanghai No.1

Intermediate People's

1

No.175* ((2020)01

construction

17,395

Seizure

Court* (上海市第一

民初175)

agreement

中級人民法院)

(2020) Hu 01 Min Chu

Dispute over

Shanghai No.1

approximately

Alternate

Intermediate People's

2

No. 251* ((2020)01

guarantee

EUR41 million

seizure

Court* (上海市第一

民初251)

agreement

中級人民法院)

(2020) Hu 0104 Min

Dispute over

People's Court of

Chu No. 30478*

Alternate

Xuhui District,

3

financial

4,049

((2020)0104民初

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市徐

30478)

borrowing

匯區人民法院)

(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu

Dispute over

Alternate

Shanghai Financial

4

No. 3705* ((2020)

financial

7,107

Court* (上海金融法

74民初3705)

borrowing

seizure

Hu (2020) Min

)

(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu

Dispute over

Real Estate

Shanghai Financial

financial

Alternate

Right No.

5

No. 3706* ((2020)

borrowing

8,935

seizure

023353* (

No. 58,

96,868

Court* (上海金融法

74民初3706)

agreement

(2020)閔字不動

Tanzhu Road

)

產權第023353

(2020) Hu 0115

Dispute over

People's Court of

Min Chu No. 9884*

Alternate

)

Pudong New District,

6

borrowing

2,312

((2020)0115民初

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市浦

9884)

agreement

東新區人民法院)

(2021) Hu 0115

Dispute over

People's Court of

Min Chu No. 9889*

Alternate

Pudong New District,

7

borrowing

2,864

((2021)0115民初

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市浦

9889)

agreement

東新區人民法院)

(2021) Hu 0115

Dispute over

People's Court of

Min Chu No. 9890*

Alternate

Pudong New District,

8

borrowing

3,566

((2021)0115民初

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市浦

9890)

agreement

東新區人民法院)

(2020) Hu 0104 Zhi

Dispute over

People's Court of

sales and

Alternate

Xuhui District,

9

No. 4404* ((2020)

58

purchase

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市徐

01044404)

agreement

匯區人民法院)

4

Execution/

preservation

Seized real

Book value as at

Reason for

amount

Restriction

estate title

Location of

31 March 2021

No.

Relevant case no.

restrictions

(RMB0'000)

method

certificate no.

the real estate

(RMB0'000)

Party of restriction

(2020) Su 0585

Dispute over

People's Court of

Min Chu No. 6346*

Alternate

10

construction

115

Taicang City* (太倉

((2020)0585民初

agreement

seizure

市人民法院)

6346)

(2020) Su 0585

Dispute over

People's Court of

Min Chu No. 6347*

Alternate

11

construction

27

Taicang City* (太倉

((2020)0585民初

agreement

seizure

市人民法院)

6347)

(2020) Xiang 0104

People's Court of

12

Cai Bao No.635*

re-litigation

140

Alternate

Yuelu District, Chang

((2020)0104財保

preservation

seizure

Sha* (長沙市岳麓區

635)

Su (2018)

人民法院)

(2020) Xin 01 Zhi Bao

Pre-litigation

Alternate

Taicang City

Urumqi Intermediate

13

No.167* ((2020)01

58,653

Real Estates

People's Court* (烏魯

執保167)

preservation

seizure

Right No.

木齊市中級人民法院)

(2021) Hu 0115 Min

Dispute over

0029259* (

People's Court of

Alternate

(2018)太倉市不

Pudong New District,

14

Chu No.9884* ((2021)

borrowing

2,312

seizure

動產權第029259

No. 116,

Shanghai* (上海市浦

0115民初9884)

agreement

)

Guangzhou

東新區人民法院)

36,715

(2021) Hu 0115 Min

Dispute over

East Road,

People's Court of

Alternate

Taicang City

Pudong New District,

15

Chu No.9889* ((2021)

borrowing

2,864

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市浦

0115民初9889)

agreement

東新區人民法院)

(2021) Hu 0115 Min

Dispute over

People's Court of

Alternate

Pudong New District,

16

Chu No.9890* ((2021)

borrowing

3,566

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市浦

0115民初9890)

agreement

東新區人民法院)

(2021) Su 0585 Min

Dispute over

Alternate

People's Court of

17

Chu No.659* ((2021)

construction

75

Taicang City* (太倉

0585民初659)

agreement

seizure

市人民法院)

Su (2019)

Taicang City

(2020) Xin 01 Zhi Bao

Real Estates

Urumqi Intermediate

Pre-litigation

Alternate

Right No.

18

No.167* ((2020)01

preservation

58,653

seizure

006322* (

People's Court* (烏魯

執保167)

2019)太倉市不

木齊市中級人民法院)

動產權第006322

)

5

Execution/

preservation

Seized real

Book value as at

Reason for

amount

Restriction

estate title

Location of

31 March 2021

No.

Relevant case no.

restrictions

(RMB0'000)

method

certificate no.

the real estate

(RMB0'000)

Party of restriction

(2020) Chuan 0115

People's Court of

19

Zhi Bao No.313*

Pre-litigation

312

Seizure

Wenjiang District,

((2020)0115執保

preservation

Chengdu* (成都溫江

313)

區人民法院)

(2020) Chuan 0115

People's Court of

20

Zhi Bao No.314*

Pre-litigation

544

Seizure

Wenjiang District,

((2020)0115執保

preservation

Chengdu* (成都溫江

314)

區人民法院)

(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu

Pre-litigation

Chengdu,

Shanghai Financial

21

No.3705* (2020)74

Same as no.4#

Seizure

Sichuan

Court* (上海金融法

民初3705

preservation

Province

)

Wen Guo

(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu

Groups 2

Shanghai Financial

Pre-litigation

Yong (2015) Zi

22

No.3706* ((2020)74

Same as no.5#

Seizure

and 3 of

Court* (上海金融法

民初3706)

preservation

No.68859* (

Guangming

11,370

)

國用(2015)字第

Community,

People's Court of

(2021) Hu 0115 Min

66859)

Pre-litigation

Jinma Town,

Pudong New District,

23

Chu No.9884* ((2021)

Same as no.6#

Seizure

Wenjiang

0115民初9884)

preservation

Shanghai* (上海市浦

District

東新區人民法院)

(2021) Hu 0115 Min

People's Court of

Pre-litigation

Pudong New District,

24

Chu No.9889* (2021)

Same as no.7#

Seizure

0115民初9889

preservation

Shanghai* (上海市浦

東新區人民法院)

(2021) Hu 0115 Min

People's Court of

Pre-litigation

Pudong New District,

25

Chu No.9890* ((2021)

Same as no.8#

Seizure

0115民初9890)

preservation

Shanghai* (上海市浦

東新區人民法院)

6

Execution/

preservation

Seized real

Book value as at

Reason for

amount

Restriction

estate title

Location of

31 March 2021

No.

Relevant case no.

restrictions

(RMB0'000)

method

certificate no.

the real estate

(RMB0'000)

Party of restriction

(2020) Hu 0104

People's Court of

26

Min Chu No.30478*

Pre-litigation

4,049

Seizure

Xuhui District,

((2020)0104民初

preservation

Shanghai* (上海市徐

30478)

匯區人民法院)

(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu

Pre-litigation

Alternate

Shanghai Financial

27

No.3705* ((2020)74

Same as no.17#

Court* (上海金融法

民初3705)

preservation

seizure

)

(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu

Pre-litigation

Alternate

Jin (2018)

No. 24,

Shanghai Financial

28

No.3706* ((2020)74

Same as no.5#

Xiqing District

Court* (上海金融法

民初3706)

preservation

seizure

Real Estates

Xinghua

)

West Branch

Right No.

People's Court of

(2021) Hu 0115Min

Road, Dasi

29,153

Pre-litigation

Alternate

1016982* (

Pudong New District,

29

Chu No.9884* ((2021)

preservation

Same as no.6#

seizure

(2018)西青區

Town, Xiqing

Shanghai* (上海市浦

0115民初9884)

不動產權第

District,

東新區人民法院)

Tianjin

1016982)

(2021) Hu 0115 Min

People's Court of

Pre-litigation

Alternate

Pudong New District,

30

Chu No.9889* ((2021)

Same as no.7#

0115民初9889)

preservation

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市浦

東新區人民法院)

(2021) Hu 0115 Min

People's Court of

Pre-litigation

Alternate

Pudong New District,

31

Chu No.9890* ((2021)

Same as no.8#

0115民初9890)

preservation

seizure

Shanghai* (上海市浦

東新區人民法院)

Total book value (RMB0'000)

174,106

The above seizures entail rights restrictions, and there is a risk that they may be judicially auctioned to repay debts. The Company will proactively coordinate with the relevant parties, properly handle the seizures, and actively negotiate with the applicants for such seizures so that the rights restrictions can be lifted and the real properties involved can return to normal conditions as soon as possible.

  1. RELEVANT RISK WARNINGS
    1. The accumulated litigation and asset freezes will affect the cash flow and the business operation of the Company. Before the accumulated litigation and the asset freezes are resolved, it cannot be guaranteed that subsequent or other asset freezes of the Company may not occur. The high cumulative amounts claimed in litigations involving the Company may result in a decrease in the Company's ability to raise capital and may exacerbate the Company's financial strain. In addition, the Company and its subsidiaries may be required to pay penalties, as well as litigation expenses, which could result in an increase in the financial and administrative expenses of the Company. The final affected amounts will be subject to the respective judgments of the courts as well as the annual audited financial results of the Company.

7

2. The Company will continue to proactively communicate with the relevant courts, creditors and banks, and strive to reach an agreement on litigation matters and debt settlement as soon as possible, including but not limited to the consideration of mechanisms such as debt restructuring, extension of repayment, and settlement. At the same time, the Company will continue to promote the disposal of assets and seek external financing to service debts and to enhance the Company's operating abilities. The Company will also pay close attention to the progress of the accumulated litigation, proactively take legal measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of the Company and its shareholders, and promptly perform its information disclosure obligations in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

Mr. Wu Jinying

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

29 April 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Jinying, Ms. Zhang Ying and Ms. Zhang Danling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Yin Xinzai; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xing Jiangze, Ms. Wong Sze Wing and Mr. Zhu Xiaozhe.

8

Disclaimer

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 11:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 819 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2020 -1 348 M -208 M -208 M
Net Debt 2020 1 366 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 254 M 39,2 M 39,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 354
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ying Zhang President & Executive Director
Zhiguo Hu Chief Financial Officer
Yuan Bin Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Ying Wu Chairman
Jiang Ze Xing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LTD.72.31%39
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.94%385 999
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-2.86%44 060
V.F. CORPORATION4.58%34 995
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED20.54%20 506
MONCLER S.P.A.1.56%16 515
