Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ASSET FREEZES AND ACCUMULATED LITIGATION INVOLVING THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
04/29/2021 | 07:38am EDT
新 疆 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司
Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.
(formerly known as "Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. （上海拉夏貝爾服飾股份有限公司）")
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 06116)
UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO
ASSET FREEZES AND ACCUMULATED LITIGATION INVOLVING
THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
This announcement is made by Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 9 December 2020, 25 January 2021 and 5 March 2021 in relation to asset freezes and accumulated litigation involving the Group (the "Announcements").
1
PROGRESS OF ACCUMULATED LITIGATION
As at 28 April 2021, 133 cases of the accumulated litigation cases disclosed in the Announcements have been adjudicated, settled, or withdrawn. There are still 46 litigation cases in total that have not been adjudicated or settled, involving an aggregate amount of approximately RMB710 million (including material litigation cases that have been disclosed). The progress of the accumulated litigation is illustrated as follows:
Withdrawn
Adjudicated
Settled
Total
Aggregate
Aggregate
Aggregate
Aggregate
No. of
amount
No. of
amount
No. of
amount
No. of
amount
Subject of the case
cases
involved
cases
involved
cases
involved
cases
involved
(RMB'0000)
(RMB'0000)
(RMB'0000)
(RMB'0000)
Dispute over contracting agreement
3
134
3
1,285
4
303
10
1,722
Dispute over designated processing
agreement
1
42
1
42
Dispute over rental agreement
4
795
2
155
6
950
Dispute over service agreement
1
9
1
45
2
54
Contractual dispute
1
45
8
3,318
13
2,068
22
5,431
Dispute over processing agreement
2
359
6
2,241
19
7,780
27
10,380
Dispute over construction agreement
2
130
3
991
5
1,121
Dispute over loan agreement
3
20,091
3
20,091
Dispute over joint venture agreement
1
40
1
40
Dispute over sale and purchase
agreement
3
1,590
6
10,004
27
4,529
36
16,123
Dispute over the right of recourse for
bills
6
345
7
116
13
461
Dispute over property management
agreement
1
34
1
34
Dispute over transportation
agreement
3
386
3
386
Dispute over intellectual property
rights and infringement
2
22
2
22
Dispute over renovation agreement
1
114
1
114
Total
15
2,473
41
18,398
77
36,100
133
56,971
For details, please refer to appendix 1 to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 28 April 2021.
2
FREEZING OF BANK ACCOUNTS
As a result of the Group's involvement in litigation and arbitration cases, some of the Group's bank accounts have been frozen. As at 28 April 2021, an aggregate of 106 bank accounts of the Group have been frozen, involving an aggregate frozen amount of approximately RMB166 million. The details are as follows:
Number of
Type of account
frozen accounts
Frozen amount
(RMB)
General account
93
142,545,674.16
Basic account (including those of the Company's subsidiaries)
10
23,813,905.58
Loan account
2
6,834.72
Fund-raising specialised account
1
2,400.91
Total
106
166,368,815.37
These bank accounts have been frozen as a result of steps taken by the plaintiffs to preserve assets for the purpose of enforcement, and there exists the possibility that compulsory transfer will be ordered by the relevant courts. The Company is proactively communicating with the relevant courts and plaintiffs so that the bank accounts can be unfrozen as soon as possible.
For details, please refer to appendix 2 to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 28 April 2021.
FREEZING OF THE COMPANY'S EQUITY INTEREST IN ITS SUBSIDIARIES
As at 28 April 2021, as a result of the Group's involvement in litigation cases, the Company's equity interest in 16 of its subsidiaries have been frozen, involving an aggregate frozen amount of approximately RMB536 million.
The freezing of the Company's equity interest mentioned above has not affected the normal operation and production of the Company and the relevant subsidiaries. However, there is a risk that the equity interest may be judicially disposed of. The Company will proactively communicate with the relevant courts and creditors in order to properly resolve the freezing of the equity interest and maintain the stability of the Company's business.
For details, please refer to appendix 3 to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 28 April 2021.
3
IV. SEIZURE OF REAL ESTATE
As at 28 April 2021, as a result of the Company's involvement in a total of 21 litigation cases arising from such disputes as disputes over loan agreements and construction agreements, 4 real properties of the Company (with an aggregate book value of approximately RMB1.74 billion as at
31 March 2021) have been seized. The details are as follows:
Execution/
preservation
Seized real
Book value as at
Reason for
amount
Restriction
estate title
Location of
31 March 2021
No.
Relevant case no.
restrictions
(RMB0'000)
method
certificate no.
the real estate
(RMB0'000)
Party of restriction
(2020) Hu 01 Min Cu
Dispute over
Shanghai No.1
Intermediate People's
1
No.175* ((2020)滬01
construction
17,395
Seizure
Court* (上海市第一
民初175號)
agreement
中級人民法院)
(2020) Hu 01 Min Chu
Dispute over
Shanghai No.1
approximately
Alternate
Intermediate People's
2
No. 251* ((2020)滬01
guarantee
EUR41 million
seizure
Court* (上海市第一
民初251號)
agreement
中級人民法院)
(2020) Hu 0104 Min
Dispute over
People's Court of
Chu No. 30478*
Alternate
Xuhui District,
3
financial
4,049
((2020)滬0104民初
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市徐
30478號)
borrowing
匯區人民法院)
(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu
Dispute over
Alternate
Shanghai Financial
4
No. 3705* ((2020)滬
financial
7,107
Court* (上海金融法
74民初3705號)
borrowing
seizure
Hu (2020) Min
院)
(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu
Dispute over
Real Estate
Shanghai Financial
financial
Alternate
Right No.
5
No. 3706* ((2020)滬
borrowing
8,935
seizure
023353* (滬
No. 58,
96,868
Court* (上海金融法
74民初3706號)
agreement
(2020)閔字不動
Tanzhu Road
院)
產權第023353
(2020) Hu 0115
Dispute over
People's Court of
Min Chu No. 9884*
Alternate
號)
Pudong New District,
6
borrowing
2,312
((2020)滬0115民初
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市浦
9884號)
agreement
東新區人民法院)
(2021) Hu 0115
Dispute over
People's Court of
Min Chu No. 9889*
Alternate
Pudong New District,
7
borrowing
2,864
((2021)滬0115民初
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市浦
9889號)
agreement
東新區人民法院)
(2021) Hu 0115
Dispute over
People's Court of
Min Chu No. 9890*
Alternate
Pudong New District,
8
borrowing
3,566
((2021)滬0115民初
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市浦
9890號)
agreement
東新區人民法院)
(2020) Hu 0104 Zhi
Dispute over
People's Court of
sales and
Alternate
Xuhui District,
9
No. 4404* ((2020)滬
58
purchase
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市徐
0104執4404號)
agreement
匯區人民法院)
4
Execution/
preservation
Seized real
Book value as at
Reason for
amount
Restriction
estate title
Location of
31 March 2021
No.
Relevant case no.
restrictions
(RMB0'000)
method
certificate no.
the real estate
(RMB0'000)
Party of restriction
(2020) Su 0585
Dispute over
People's Court of
Min Chu No. 6346*
Alternate
10
construction
115
Taicang City* (太倉
((2020)蘇0585民初
agreement
seizure
市人民法院)
6346號)
(2020) Su 0585
Dispute over
People's Court of
Min Chu No. 6347*
Alternate
11
construction
27
Taicang City* (太倉
((2020)蘇0585民初
agreement
seizure
市人民法院)
6347號)
(2020) Xiang 0104
People's Court of
12
Cai Bao No.635*
re-litigation
140
Alternate
Yuelu District, Chang
((2020)湘0104財保
preservation
seizure
Sha* (長沙市岳麓區
635號)
Su (2018)
人民法院)
(2020) Xin 01 Zhi Bao
Pre-litigation
Alternate
Taicang City
Urumqi Intermediate
13
No.167* ((2020)新01
58,653
Real Estates
People's Court* (烏魯
執保167號)
preservation
seizure
Right No.
木齊市中級人民法院)
(2021) Hu 0115 Min
Dispute over
0029259* (蘇
People's Court of
Alternate
(2018)太倉市不
Pudong New District,
14
Chu No.9884* ((2021)
borrowing
2,312
seizure
動產權第029259
No. 116,
Shanghai* (上海市浦
滬0115民初9884號)
agreement
號)
Guangzhou
東新區人民法院)
36,715
(2021) Hu 0115 Min
Dispute over
East Road,
People's Court of
Alternate
Taicang City
Pudong New District,
15
Chu No.9889* ((2021)
borrowing
2,864
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市浦
滬0115民初9889號)
agreement
東新區人民法院)
(2021) Hu 0115 Min
Dispute over
People's Court of
Alternate
Pudong New District,
16
Chu No.9890* ((2021)
borrowing
3,566
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市浦
滬0115民初9890號)
agreement
東新區人民法院)
(2021) Su 0585 Min
Dispute over
Alternate
People's Court of
17
Chu No.659* ((2021)
construction
75
Taicang City* (太倉
蘇0585民初659號)
agreement
seizure
市人民法院)
Su (2019)
Taicang City
(2020) Xin 01 Zhi Bao
Real Estates
Urumqi Intermediate
Pre-litigation
Alternate
Right No.
18
No.167* ((2020)新01
preservation
58,653
seizure
006322* (蘇
People's Court* (烏魯
執保167號)
2019)太倉市不
木齊市中級人民法院)
動產權第006322
號)
5
Execution/
preservation
Seized real
Book value as at
Reason for
amount
Restriction
estate title
Location of
31 March 2021
No.
Relevant case no.
restrictions
(RMB0'000)
method
certificate no.
the real estate
(RMB0'000)
Party of restriction
(2020) Chuan 0115
People's Court of
19
Zhi Bao No.313*
Pre-litigation
312
Seizure
Wenjiang District,
((2020)川0115執保
preservation
Chengdu* (成都溫江
313號)
區人民法院)
(2020) Chuan 0115
People's Court of
20
Zhi Bao No.314*
Pre-litigation
544
Seizure
Wenjiang District,
((2020)川0115執保
preservation
Chengdu* (成都溫江
314號)
區人民法院)
(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu
Pre-litigation
Chengdu,
Shanghai Financial
21
No.3705* (2020)滬74
Same as no.4#
Seizure
Sichuan
Court* (上海金融法
民初3705號
preservation
Province
院)
Wen Guo
(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu
Groups 2
Shanghai Financial
Pre-litigation
Yong (2015) Zi
22
No.3706* ((2020)滬74
Same as no.5#
Seizure
and 3 of
Court* (上海金融法
民初3706號)
preservation
No.68859* (溫
Guangming
11,370
院)
國用(2015)字第
Community,
People's Court of
(2021) Hu 0115 Min
66859號)
Pre-litigation
Jinma Town,
Pudong New District,
23
Chu No.9884* ((2021)
Same as no.6#
Seizure
Wenjiang
滬0115民初9884號)
preservation
Shanghai* (上海市浦
District
東新區人民法院)
(2021) Hu 0115 Min
People's Court of
Pre-litigation
Pudong New District,
24
Chu No.9889* (2021)
Same as no.7#
Seizure
滬0115民初9889號
preservation
Shanghai* (上海市浦
東新區人民法院)
(2021) Hu 0115 Min
People's Court of
Pre-litigation
Pudong New District,
25
Chu No.9890* ((2021)
Same as no.8#
Seizure
滬0115民初9890號)
preservation
Shanghai* (上海市浦
東新區人民法院)
6
Execution/
preservation
Seized real
Book value as at
Reason for
amount
Restriction
estate title
Location of
31 March 2021
No.
Relevant case no.
restrictions
(RMB0'000)
method
certificate no.
the real estate
(RMB0'000)
Party of restriction
(2020) Hu 0104
People's Court of
26
Min Chu No.30478*
Pre-litigation
4,049
Seizure
Xuhui District,
((2020)滬0104民初
preservation
Shanghai* (上海市徐
30478號)
匯區人民法院)
(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu
Pre-litigation
Alternate
Shanghai Financial
27
No.3705* ((2020)滬74
Same as no.17#
Court* (上海金融法
民初3705號)
preservation
seizure
院)
(2020) Hu 74 Min Chu
Pre-litigation
Alternate
Jin (2018)
No. 24,
Shanghai Financial
28
No.3706* ((2020)滬74
Same as no.5#
Xiqing District
Court* (上海金融法
民初3706號)
preservation
seizure
Real Estates
Xinghua
院)
West Branch
Right No.
People's Court of
(2021) Hu 0115Min
Road, Dasi
29,153
Pre-litigation
Alternate
1016982* (津
Pudong New District,
29
Chu No.9884* ((2021)
preservation
Same as no.6#
seizure
(2018)西青區
Town, Xiqing
Shanghai* (上海市浦
滬0115民初9884號)
不動產權第
District,
東新區人民法院)
Tianjin
1016982號)
(2021) Hu 0115 Min
People's Court of
Pre-litigation
Alternate
Pudong New District,
30
Chu No.9889* ((2021)
Same as no.7#
滬0115民初9889號)
preservation
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市浦
東新區人民法院)
(2021) Hu 0115 Min
People's Court of
Pre-litigation
Alternate
Pudong New District,
31
Chu No.9890* ((2021)
Same as no.8#
滬0115民初9890號)
preservation
seizure
Shanghai* (上海市浦
東新區人民法院)
Total book value (RMB0'000)
174,106
The above seizures entail rights restrictions, and there is a risk that they may be judicially auctioned to repay debts. The Company will proactively coordinate with the relevant parties, properly handle the seizures, and actively negotiate with the applicants for such seizures so that the rights restrictions can be lifted and the real properties involved can return to normal conditions as soon as possible.
RELEVANT RISK WARNINGS
1. The accumulated litigation and asset freezes will affect the cash flow and the business operation of the Company. Before the accumulated litigation and the asset freezes are resolved, it cannot be guaranteed that subsequent or other asset freezes of the Company may not occur. The high cumulative amounts claimed in litigations involving the Company may result in a decrease in the Company's ability to raise capital and may exacerbate the Company's financial strain. In addition, the Company and its subsidiaries may be required to pay penalties, as well as litigation expenses, which could result in an increase in the financial and administrative expenses of the Company. The final affected amounts will be subject to the respective judgments of the courts as well as the annual audited financial results of the Company.
7
2. The Company will continue to proactively communicate with the relevant courts, creditors and banks, and strive to reach an agreement on litigation matters and debt settlement as soon as possible, including but not limited to the consideration of mechanisms such as debt restructuring, extension of repayment, and settlement. At the same time, the Company will continue to promote the disposal of assets and seek external financing to service debts and to enhance the Company's operating abilities. The Company will also pay close attention to the progress of the accumulated litigation, proactively take legal measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of the Company and its shareholders, and promptly perform its information disclosure obligations in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.
Mr. Wu Jinying
Chairman
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
29 April 2021
As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu Jinying, Ms. Zhang Ying and Ms. Zhang Danling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Yin Xinzai; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xing Jiangze, Ms. Wong Sze Wing and Mr. Zhu Xiaozhe.
