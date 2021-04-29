Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ASSET FREEZES AND ACCUMULATED LITIGATION INVOLVING THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

新 疆 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(formerly known as "Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. （上海拉夏貝爾服飾股份有限公司）")

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

ASSET FREEZES AND ACCUMULATED LITIGATION INVOLVING

THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made by Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 9 December 2020, 25 January 2021 and 5 March 2021 in relation to asset freezes and accumulated litigation involving the Group (the "Announcements").