Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO LITIGATION INVOLVING THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

新 疆 拉 夏 貝 爾 服 飾 股 份 有 限 公 司

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd.

(formerly known as "Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. （上海拉夏貝爾服飾股份有限公司）")

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06116)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO LITIGATION

INVOLVING THE COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made by Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 27 November 2019, 7 December 2020,

12 January 2021 and 19 January 2021 in relation to an entrusted loan provided by Urumqi High-tech Investment Development Group Co., Ltd.* (烏魯木齊高新投資發展集團有限公司) (the "Plaintiff") to

the Company in the amount of RMB550 million through Bank of Urumqi Co., Ltd. Urumqi Siping Road Technology Branch* (烏魯木齊銀行股份有限公司烏魯木齊四平路科技支行) as well as the litigation

involving the entrusted loan (together, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.