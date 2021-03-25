Log in
Xinte Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 25 MARCH 2021

03/25/2021 | 05:25am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.

อतঐ๕ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1799)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING HELD ON 25 MARCH 2021

Reference is made to the circular in relation to the first extraordinary general meeting of 2021 (the "EGM") of Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 5 March 2021 (the "Circular"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

The EGM was held at the Conference Room, International Conference Center at No. 189, South Beijing Road, Changji, Xinjiang, the PRC at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 25 March 2021. The holding of the EGM was in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association. The EGM was chaired by Mr. Zhang Jianxin, the chairman of the Company.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares is 1,200,000,000 of which 886,524,370 are Domestic Shares and 313,475,630 are H Shares, all of which entitle the holders to attend the EGM and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolution (the "Resolution") proposed at the EGM. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 905,756,705 Shares with voting rights, representing approximately 75.48% of the total number of the Shares in issue with voting rights, attended the EGM either in person or by proxy.

No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution in accordance with the Listing Rules, or are required to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution in accordance with Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder has stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution. The Resolution was voted by way of poll. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM. Two representatives from the Shareholders and one Supervisor also participated in the vote-taking, vote-tabulation and acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking.

The poll results in respect of the Resolution are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstain

To consider and approve the 100,000-ton-per-annum high-purity polysilicon green energy circular economy construction project in Tumed Right Banner, Baotou City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, PRC; and the directors of the Company acting together or by committee, or any director of the Company acting individually, be and is hereby authorised to do all such further acts and things and execute such further documents and take all such steps which in his/her/their opinion may be necessary, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the above matter.

905,756,705

(100%)

0 (0%)

0 (0%)

As more than half of the votes from the Shareholders with voting rights (including their proxies) attending the EGM were cast in favour of the Resolution, it was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Save as the above Resolution, the Company did not receive any proposal put forward by any Shareholder(s) holding 3% or more of the Shares carrying voting rights of the Company.

By order of the Board Xinte Energy Co., Ltd.

Zhang Jianxin

Chairman

Xinjiang, the PRC

25 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company consists of Mr. Zhang Jianxin, Mr. Yin Bo and Mr. Xia Jinjing as executive Directors; Mr. Zhang Xin and Ms. Guo Junxiang as non-executive Directors; Mr. Qin Haiyan, Mr. Yang Deren and Mr. Wong, Yui Keung Marcellus as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Xinte Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
