    3374   TW0003374005

XINTEC INC.

(3374)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-24
140.50 TWD   +1.81%
Xintec : Announcement of the change in Directors

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Xintec Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 11:38:42
Subject 
 Announcement of the change in Directors
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):
  institutional director and independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
  Institutional Director: CH Chen (representative of TSMC)
  Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC)
  Independent Director: Stella Wen
  Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang
  Independent Director: Robert Hsieh
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  CH Chen: Chairman & President, Xintec
  Y.J. Wan: Director, HR Area Services-Operations, TSMC
  Stella Wen: Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National
              Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
  Wen-Yeu Wang: Professor, College of Law, National Taiwan University
  Robert Hsieh: Former Finance Vice President of VIS
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
  Institutional Director: CH Chen (representative of TSMC)
  Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC)
  Independent Director: Stella Wen
  Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang
  Independent Director: Robert Hsieh
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  CH Chen: Chairman & President, Xintec
  Y.J. Wan: Director, HR Area Services-Operations, TSMC
  Stella Wen: Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National
              Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
  Wen-Yeu Wang: Professor, College of Law, National Taiwan University
  Robert Hsieh: Former Finance Vice President of VIS
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired, to reelect board of directors.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
  Institutional Director: TSMC 111,281,925 shares
  Independent Director: Stella Wen 0 share
  Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang 0 share
  Independent Director: Robert Hsieh 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30~2022/05/29
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Xintec Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
