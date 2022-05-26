Xintec : Announcement of the change in Directors

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):
institutional director and independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Institutional Director: CH Chen (representative of TSMC)
Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC)
Independent Director: Stella Wen
Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang
Independent Director: Robert Hsieh
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
CH Chen: Chairman & President, Xintec
Y.J. Wan: Director, HR Area Services-Operations, TSMC
Stella Wen: Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National
Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
Wen-Yeu Wang: Professor, College of Law, National Taiwan University
Robert Hsieh: Former Finance Vice President of VIS
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Institutional Director: CH Chen (representative of TSMC)
Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC)
Independent Director: Stella Wen
Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang
Independent Director: Robert Hsieh
6.Resume of the new position holder:
CH Chen: Chairman & President, Xintec
Y.J. Wan: Director, HR Area Services-Operations, TSMC
Stella Wen: Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National
Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
Wen-Yeu Wang: Professor, College of Law, National Taiwan University
Robert Hsieh: Former Finance Vice President of VIS
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired, to reelect board of directors.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Institutional Director: TSMC 111,281,925 shares
Independent Director: Stella Wen 0 share
Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang 0 share
Independent Director: Robert Hsieh 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30~2022/05/29
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None