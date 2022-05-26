Xintec : Announcement of the change in Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/26 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director and independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Institutional Director: CH Chen (representative of TSMC) Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC) Independent Director: Stella Wen Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang Independent Director: Robert Hsieh 4.Resume of the previous position holder: CH Chen: Chairman & President, Xintec Y.J. Wan: Director, HR Area Services-Operations, TSMC Stella Wen: Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Wen-Yeu Wang: Professor, College of Law, National Taiwan University Robert Hsieh: Former Finance Vice President of VIS 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Institutional Director: CH Chen (representative of TSMC) Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC) Independent Director: Stella Wen Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang Independent Director: Robert Hsieh 6.Resume of the new position holder: CH Chen: Chairman & President, Xintec Y.J. Wan: Director, HR Area Services-Operations, TSMC Stella Wen: Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Wen-Yeu Wang: Professor, College of Law, National Taiwan University Robert Hsieh: Former Finance Vice President of VIS 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired, to reelect board of directors. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Institutional Director: TSMC 111,281,925 shares Independent Director: Stella Wen 0 share Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang 0 share Independent Director: Robert Hsieh 0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/30~2022/05/29 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None