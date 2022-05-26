Xintec : Announcement of the reelected Chairperson of the Board of Directors
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Provided by: Xintec Inc.
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/26
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:CH Chen (representative of TSMC)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson & President, Xintec
5.Name of the new position holder:CH Chen (representative of TSMC)
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairperson & President, Xintec
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired, to reelect directors and chairperson
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/26
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None