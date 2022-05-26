Xintec : Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the prohibition on directors and its representative from participation in competitive business

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/05/26 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC) Independent Director: Stella Wen Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: A director who acts for himself or on behalf of another person that is within the scope of the company's business. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Same as the period of the Board of Directors. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The general meeting of shareholders representing more than half of the total number of issued shares shall be present, and the approval shall be approved by more than two-thirds of the voting rights of the shareholders present. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:NA 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None