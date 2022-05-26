Xintec : Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the prohibition on directors and its representative from participation in competitive business
05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Xintec Inc.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
11:41:29
Subject
Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved to release
the prohibition on directors and its representative
from participation in competitive business
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/05/26
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC)
Independent Director: Stella Wen
Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
A director who acts for himself or on behalf of another person
that is within the scope of the company's business.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Same as the period of the Board of Directors.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
The general meeting of shareholders representing more than half
of the total number of issued shares shall be present, and the
approval shall be approved by more than two-thirds of the voting
rights of the shareholders present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:NA
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None