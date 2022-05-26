Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Xintec Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3374   TW0003374005

XINTEC INC.

(3374)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-24
140.50 TWD   +1.81%
04:25aXINTEC : Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the prohibition on directors and its representative from participation in competitive business
PU
05/07Xintec Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/15XINTEC : Board of Directors approved capital appropriation
PU
Xintec : Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the prohibition on directors and its representative from participation in competitive business

05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Xintec Inc.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 11:41:29
Subject 
 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved to release
the prohibition on directors and its representative
from participation in competitive business
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/05/26
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
  Institutional Director: Y.J. Wan (representative of TSMC)
  Independent Director: Stella Wen
  Independent Director: Wen-Yeu Wang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
  A director who acts for himself or on behalf of another person
  that is within the scope of the company's business.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
  Same as the period of the Board of Directors.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
  The general meeting of shareholders representing more than half
  of the total number of issued shares shall be present, and the
  approval shall be approved by more than two-thirds of the voting
  rights of the shareholders present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:NA
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Xintec Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
