Xintec : Board of Directors approved capital appropriation

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting:2022/04/15 2.Content of the investment plan: (1)Planned to build an additional factory and office building. (2)Purchase equipment for R&D purpose. 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment: (1)NT$2.5 billions (2)US$7.8 millions 4.Projected date of investment: (1)2022/04~2024/12 (2)2022/05~2023/09 5.Source of capital funds:Cash on hand and bank loan. 6.Specific purpose: (1)Consider medium and long-term business development and operational management needs, entrust to build a new factory and office building on own land. (2)To meet R&D and future customer needs, purchase related packaging equipment. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None