Xintec : Board of Directors approved capital appropriation
04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Xintec Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
14:24:08
Subject
Board of Directors approved capital appropriation
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders'
meeting:2022/04/15
2.Content of the investment plan:
(1)Planned to build an additional factory and office building.
(2)Purchase equipment for R&D purpose.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:
(1)NT$2.5 billions
(2)US$7.8 millions
4.Projected date of investment:
(1)2022/04~2024/12
(2)2022/05~2023/09
5.Source of capital funds:Cash on hand and bank loan.
6.Specific purpose:
(1)Consider medium and long-term business development and operational
management needs, entrust to build a new factory and office building
on own land.
(2)To meet R&D and future customer needs, purchase related packaging
equipment.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None