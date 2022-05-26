Log in
    3374   TW0003374005

XINTEC INC.

(3374)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-24
140.50 TWD   +1.81%
06:40aXINTEC : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
PU
06:40aXINTEC : Announcement of the reelected Chairperson of the Board of Directors
PU
06:40aXINTEC : Announcement of the change in Directors
PU
Xintec : Important Resolutions from 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Xintec Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 11:37:56
Subject 
 Important Resolutions from 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
  Accepted the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
  Accepted the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
  Elected five directors (including three independent directors)
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
  (1)Approved the revision of the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
     of Assets
  (2)Approved to release the prohibition on directors and its representative
     from participation in competitive business
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Xintec Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
