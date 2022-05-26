Xintec : Important Resolutions from 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/26 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Accepted the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Accepted the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: Elected five directors (including three independent directors) 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Approved the revision of the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (2)Approved to release the prohibition on directors and its representative from participation in competitive business 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None