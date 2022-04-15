Xintec : The Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.(add motion)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/26 3.General shareholders' meeting location: B1, No.23, Jilin Rd., Zhongli Dist., Taoyuan City. 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1)To report the business of 2021 (2)Audit Committee's review report (3)To report 2021 employees' profit sharing bonus and directors' compensation (4)To report 2021 directors' compensation contents 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1)To accept the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements (2)To accept the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (new) 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:To elect Directors 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals: To release the prohibition on directors and its representative from participation in competitive 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/26 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None