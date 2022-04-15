Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Xintec Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3374   TW0003374005

XINTEC INC.

(3374)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
122.00 TWD   +1.24%
02:30aXINTEC : Board of Directors approved capital appropriation
PU
03/01XINTEC : The Company's security reaches TPEx's standard to announce financial information.
PU
02/15Xintec Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xintec : The Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.(add motion)

04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Xintec Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 14:23:22
Subject 
 The Board of Directors resolved to convene
the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.(add motion)
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/26
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
  B1, No.23, Jilin Rd., Zhongli Dist., Taoyuan City.
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
 visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
  (1)To report the business of 2021
  (2)Audit Committee's review report
  (3)To report 2021 employees' profit sharing bonus and directors'
     compensation
  (4)To report 2021 directors' compensation contents
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
  (1)To accept the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
  (2)To accept the proposal for distribution of 2021 earnings
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
  To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (new)
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:To elect Directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:
  To release the prohibition on directors and its representative
  from participation in competitive
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/26
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Xintec Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XINTEC INC.
02:30aXINTEC : Board of Directors approved capital appropriation
PU
03/01XINTEC : The Company's security reaches TPEx's standard to announce financial information.
PU
02/15Xintec Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Xintec Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021Xintec Inc. Announces Cash Dividends
CI
2021Xintec Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Xintec Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Xintec Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Xintec Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
CI
2020Xintec Inc. Announces Replacement of C.T. Chou, Director as New Company Secretary
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 425 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2022 1 524 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net cash 2022 2 810 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 33 106 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 592
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart XINTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Xintec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 122,00 TWD
Average target price 116,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jia Xiang Chen Chairman & General Manager
Shu Min Lin Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Wen Yeu Wang Independent Director
Wuei Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Wang Mi Wen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XINTEC INC.-14.69%1 138
MEDIATEK INC.-27.65%47 086
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-24.11%19 034
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-23.40%16 401
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-5.84%11 028
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-18.36%10 371